"They’re gonna do something big this year": Dan Lanning's natty aspirations for Oregon catch 2027 class CB recruit's attention

Oregon's 13-1 record in the 2024 season earned the Ducks an edge in the recruitment world. Despite a setback against Ohio State in the Rose Bowl, many top prospects continue to view Dan Lanning’s program favorably, including five-star cornerback Duvay Williams from Junipero Serra High School in California.

"I just feel like they’re gonna do something big this year," Williams told On3.

Williams is still in the early stages of his recruitment, but he has the potential to be a key addition to Oregon’s 2027 class. National recruiting director for Rivals and Yahoo Sports, Adam Gorney, praised the prospect's skill set, mentioning his fluidity, smooth backpedal and ability to keep up with any receiver in the country.

"There is an endless energy to his game," Gorney wrote. "He’s constantly moving with purpose and his athleticism is off the charts. Williams is skinny but he’s athletic, bouncy and has length among all the other aspects of an elite cornerback."

Though On3 lists Duvay Williams as a four-star, Rivals' latest rankings placed him as a five-star prospect. He is the No. 1 cornerback in the 2027 class and the No. 2 recruit in California, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Which other schools are in the race for Duvay Williams besides Oregon?

Oregon will have to face a tough battle to secure Duvay Williams' commitment, as he has been receiving attention from multiple programs. Over the past month, he has received offers from Penn State, Texas, Miami, Vanderbilt, Kansas, Ohio State, Sacramento State and North Carolina.

As a California native, Williams is expected to lean toward USC in his recruitment.

"It’s right in my backyard. I can go there anytime," Williams told On3.

Williams is fresh off a junior day visit to Lincoln Riley's program, which gave him the opportunity to bond well with the Trojans coaching staff.

“The environment around the Trojans program was electric as always,” Williams said, via On3. “The coaching staff, Coach Riley and Coach (Doug) Belk and some more new staff like the new GM Chad Bowen and new cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed made me feel welcome and at home which is something that’s really stood out to me every time I’ve visit!"

On3 also gives the Trojans the leading spot in Williams' recruitment with a 35.8% chance of securing his commitment, followed by UCLA at 31.3%. Meanwhile, Oregon is seen as a long shot with just a 2% chance.

