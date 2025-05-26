"They’re very good with tight ends": Newly offered four-star TE has high praise for Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame

Notre Dame has yet to land a tight end commitment for its highly ranked 2026 recruiting class and is actively working to change that. On Wednesday, the Fighting Irish extended an offer to four-star tight end Brayden Fogle and already has his attention.
"It’s Notre Dame, right? They’re very good with tight ends. They are a good academic school, which is important," Fogle told Blue & Gold.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound tight end received his first offer from Syracuse in February 2024 and since then big schools like Michigan, Ole Miss, LSU, Georgia and Auburn have also sent scholarships to him. He also holds basketball offers from Arizona State, Texas A&M, Jackson State, Kent State, Radford and Youngstown State.
Fogle is the No. 9 tight end in the 2026 class and the No. 7 recruit in Ohio, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. As of now, Michigan is considered the frontrunner in his recruitment, with On3 giving the team a 30.3% chance of landing him.
The Michigan Insider has confirmed Fogle will be taking an official visit to Ann Arbor on June 13-15. If Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame staff hope to compete, they will need to secure a visit of their own.
Alongside Fogle, Notre Dame also extended an offer on Wednesday to another Ohio tight end, Preston Fryzel, who ranks as the No. 43 tight end in the 2026 class.
Sophomore DL Isaac Miller speaks on Notre Dame offer
Besides the 2026 class prospects, Notre Dame is also actively recruiting 2027 class players and offered three-star defensive lineman Isaac Miller on May 6.
“I thought I was going to have to go get it at a camp," Miller told the Irish Sports Daily. "It was cool to get in touch with them, have them come out to my school and then do that. It was exciting. I know it's all great. Second place, played in the national championship."
Miller attends Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha, Wisconsin. He is the No. 4 recruit in the state and the No. 42 defensive lineman in the 2027 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.