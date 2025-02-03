“They’re in really strong standing": Four-star IOL target gives Kalen DeBoer's Alabama an upvote in recruitment bid

Four-star interior offensive lineman Bear McWhorter has been a key target for Alabama in the 2026 class. The Cass High School (Georgia) standout made a junior day visit to Kalen DeBoer's program this weekend and gave the Crimson Tide an edge in his recruitment.

“They’re in really strong standing,” McWhorter told Touchdown Alabama following the trip. “I feel great about them at this point in my recruitment.”

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound interior offensive lineman is a consensus four-star prospect and a two-time MaxPreps' high school All-American. He committed to Arkansas in 2023 but backed off the pledge in July.

Throughout the last few days, McWhorter established connections with several head coaches, including Arkansas' Sam Pittman, Florida State's Mike Norvell, Florida's Billy Napier, South Carolina's Shane Beamer and Clemson's Dabo Swinney. Besides that, offensive line coaches like Michigan's Grant Newsome and North Carolina's Will Friend also visited him.

This recruitment surge says a lot about the challenge Alabama will be facing to potentially secure Bear McWhorter's commitment. As of now, On3 gives NC State the leading spot in his recruitment with a 14.9% chance, followed by Michigan (13%) and Alabama (8.4%).

Bear McWhorter shares insights from his Alabama visit

Offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic is recruiting Bear McWhorter at Alabama. Besides Kapilovic, the whole Crimson Tide made him feel wanted during the junior day trip.

“I got to meet with Coach (Kalen) Deboer and go through all of the strength stuff and go through a bunch of meetings," McWhorter told Touchdown Alabama. "It is always a good time with those guys. Also got to see the freshman dorms and then wrapped up at the basketball game.”

Bear McWhorter is the No. 48 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class, the No. 54 prospect in Georgia and the No. 492 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He has a May official visit date locked in for Alabama, which will be crucial for DeBoer's program to solidify his interest. If he chooses the Crimson Tide, he will join four-star cornerback Zyan Gibson in the school's 2026 cycle.

