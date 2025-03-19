"They're on the right path right now": Nation's No. 1 CB Brandon Arrington has all praise for Oregon while repping Ducks jacket

Oregon is trending for multiple five-star prospects, including Brandon Arrington. The nation's No. 1 cornerback in the Class of 2026 from Mount Miguel High School (California) has scheduled five official visits, including to the Ducks.

On Tuesday, Arrington wore an Oregon jacket. On3's Max Torres asked him what has his attention on Dan Lanning's program and he had heavy praises for the Ducks coaching staff.

"Coach Lanning, great guy, one of the coolest coaches you could ever meet," Arrington said. "Coach Tosh (Lupoi) one of the best defensive coordinators in college football."

Arrington revealed his top six on March 12, with Oregon making the cut along with Alabama, Georgia, Penn State, Texas A&M and USC, but the Ducks continue to stand out.

"They're on the right path right now, Arrington said. "They get better every year by year. So that's a great place."

Arrington is the No. 2 recruit in California and the No. 12 prospect in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Oregon's standing in Brandon Arrington's recruitment

As one of the top college football programs, Oregon continues to attract elite talent like five-star prospect Brandon Arrington. He hinted at his interest in the Ducks with a cryptic social media post in February.

On Feb. 25, after four-star safety Xavier Lherisse committed to Oregon, On3's Steve Wiltfong provided a recruiting update on the Ducks. Arrington responded with a simple but telling emoji.

"👀👀," Arrington tweeted.

Speaking with On3's Max Torres, Arrington discussed what matters most in his recruitment.

"I’d say the most important things for me are development, the program’s history, and how the coaches develop players for the next level," Arrington said in January. "My dream is to play in the NFL one day, so I want to be around people who will help me succeed and reach my goals."

Oregon checks all those boxes, and with Nike’s strong NIL backing, the Ducks remain a major contender for elite recruits like Arrington. If he chooses Oregon's 2026 class, he would be the second five-star prospect in the room, joining tight end Kendre Harrison.

