"They're setting the tone": Insider reveals Alabama's progress in former five-star USC commit's recruitment

Alabama has been heavily involved in the race for former USC commit Xavier Griffin. Since the five-star linebacker decommitted from the Trojans on May 14, On3's Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction in favor of the Crimson Tide to secure his commitment.

Griffin is focused on four schools: Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State and Texas. The Crimson Tide stand out due to outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson, who has been actively recruiting him. Griffin has already visited Tuscaloosa three times, more than any of the other schools in his top 4.

Wiltfong highlighted several factors fueling Griffin’s interest in Kalen DeBoer's program:

"The relationship with coach Robinson, proximity to home, the love he's had for Alabama, the SEC family in Tuscaloosa. Alabama is competitive with off-field opportunities for their football players. I think that they're setting the tone in the recruitment for Xavier Griffin."

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound linebacker is also being recruited by defensive coordinator Kane Wommack. He is scheduled to take his official visit to Tuscaloosa on June 6.

According to Wiltfong, the battle for Griffin’s commitment will remain intense among his top four schools until he makes his final decision on June 29. This weekend, he is visiting Ohio State, alongside other five-star recruits like running back Savion Hiter and offensive tackle Felix Ojo.

Florida State will have a chance to make its case during Griffin’s official visit on June 15. Wiltfong also mentioned that Texas remains in the mix, referencing how five-star Justus Terry was once expected to choose Georgia but ultimately committed to the Longhorns. Texas could similarly emerge as a strong contender for Griffin. However, Wiltfong ended his discussion with an upvote for DeBoer's program, saying:

"Alabama is a place that he's always kind of been able to see himself flourishing with the coaching staff. He loves a campus setting and city that he's comfortable in. So I think Alabama is the one setting the tone."

The Crimson Tide have secured four defensive commitments for the 2026 class, but they have yet to land a linebacker and Griffin could be the perfect addition to fill that gap.

What is Alabama getting in Xavier Griffin?

As a junior in the 2024 season, Xavier Griffin appeared in just eight games but still managed to rack up 43 tackles and six sacks.

Collaborating with 247Sports’ Tom Loy and Cooper Petagna, Andrew Ivins broke down what Alabama would gain by landing a top-tier talent like Griffin:

"If he does pick the Crimson Tide. What are they getting? They're getting another John Campbell, right? He's been more of a pass rusher. But man, he's one of our favorite prospects. He's one of the cleanest prospects. He runs like a deer. He can do a little bit of everything. That's why we're so bullish on (him)."

Griffin is the No. 2 linebacker in the 2026 class and the No. 28 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

