"They're what they're supposed to be": Four-star WR reaffirms his commitment to Hugh Freeze's Auburn with recent visit

Auburn made four-star wide receiver Devin Carter a top priority in its 2026 recruiting class, and Hugh Freeze’s staff secured his commitment in January. Over the weekend, Carter attended the Tigers' spring practice and left impressed with the offense.

Ad

"The receivers were making plays and the quarterbacks, they're what they're supposed to be and what they talked about," Carter told 247Sports following the trip.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

For a talent like Carter, a strong offense is a major factor. He is a smooth, reliable receiver known for creating separation and making tough catches in traffic. His standout skill is his hand-eye coordination. As a junior in the 2024 season, he recorded 41 receptions for 669 yards and five touchdowns.

Auburn is assembling a promising group of wide receivers, which should prevent Carter from facing excessive defensive attention. The Tigers have another wide receiver commit in the 2026 class in four-star prospect Denairius Gray. In the 2025 class, they have Georgia wide receiver Sam Turner.

Ad

Devin Carter was previously committed to Florida State, where his father, Dexter Carter, played as a wide receiver before spending six seasons in the NFL. Dexter won a Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers in 1994.

Devin Carter raves about Auburn culture

Devin Carter's commitment to Auburn was something no one saw coming. His commitment gave a big boost to the Tigers' 2026 class, which has six committed players and ranks No. 5 in the nation.

Ad

Tigers wide receivers coach Marcus Davis played a key role in Carter’s recruitment. The team's promising offense was appealing, but it was its strong culture that ultimately drew him to Hugh Freeze’s program.

“The culture they’re building, that Coach Freeze is building on The Plains is something else I look at," Carter told following his commitment in January. "I want to be part of a strong well built culture that feels like family and that everyone’s got everyone’s back on the team and that’s what I feel like they got on The Plains.”

Carter is the No. 5 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 21 recruit in Georgia, according to Rivals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Auburn Tigers Fans? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.