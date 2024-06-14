"They’re up there for sure": Dylan Robinson affirmative on his potential commitment to Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame

Notre Dame welcomed a highly talented group of players to campus on Tuesday, including Dylan Robinson, a 2025 athlete from La Verne Bonita High School. This visit followed his tours of Washington and Utah, and he seemed particularly impressed with the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame's interest in Robinson developed a bit later compared to other schools, with them extending an offer only in late April. This decision came after the coaching staff reviewed his film and were impressed by his sub-4.5 second 40-yard dash at an Under Armour Camp. Despite their late entry, the Notre Dame staff has left an impression on Robinson in a short time.

During his visit to South Bend, Dylan Robinson received an in-depth look at both the football program and the university. His schedule includes an official visit to UCLA from June 21 to 23, after which he plans to make his commitment, and he said the Fighting Irish will be on his list.

"I think they're up there for sure," Robinson told Irish Sports Daily." That's a real place and a really real option, a real thing. We'll see after I finish all my visits and I weigh everything out. But yeah, it's huge.”

If Notre Dame earns Robinson's commitment, he would be their highest-rated wide receiver in the recruitment class.

"They see me fitting in as the deep threat and athlete in the wide receiver room that can make explosive plays,” Robinson told Athlon Sports. "I have the ability to line up everywhere for them.”

Dylan Robinson has attracted over a dozen major offers, including from Utah, UCLA, Washington, Cal, Nebraska, Penn State, Michigan State, and TCU, among others.

The On3 Industry Ranking lists Robinson as the No. 255 overall prospect and the No. 25 prospect in California. Meanwhile, 247 Sports ranks him as the No. 194 overall prospect and the No. 15 prospect in California.

Dylan Robinson shares his experience with the Notre Dame coaching staff

For Dylan Robinson, the true charm lies of Notre Dame lies in the people who run the program. Following a visit to the program, he shared what he loved the most:

“The coaches, man. The conversations that we were having made the visit so enjoyable,” Robinson said (via On3). “It really felt like a family over there.”

Among the key figures in Robinson’s visit were head coach Marcus Freeman, wide receiver coach Mike Brown, director of player personnel Chad Bowden, and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock. Robinson particularly bonded with Brown, who went above and beyond by traveling to California to witness the young receiver's skills firsthand.

“He's awesome," Robinson told Irish Sports Daily. "I'd met him before, obviously, but just spending that time with him was great. We really built a bigger and greater relationship than we had already before. He is just a great person. Really, that whole staff is great.

Freeman also visited Bonita High School over the winter to check on Robinson’s progress.

“His biggest thing was, choose Hard. He wanted me to choose Notre Dame to choose hard, not always choose the easiest path, because school there is hard, but it has great benefits. Choose hard, choose that school, choose hard football, good football.”

Dylan Robinson’s parents, both former college athletes at Utah State, were also impressed by Notre Dame. His father played football, while his mother was a track athlete. Robinson has yet to set his commitment date. Let's see if Notre Dame can seal the deal.

