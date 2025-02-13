"They're willing to maybe do something similar": Insider reveals Michigan strategy to secure No. 1 recruit after Bryce Underwood

Michigan made extensive use of NIL in the 2025 class to secure five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, the nation's No. 1 overall prospect. Sherrone Moore's Wolverines have always been high on putting a premium on offensive linemen, and their next big target is five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 class.

In an interview with Josh Newberg, On3 recruiting insider EJ Holland discussed Michigan’s approach to landing Cantwell after securing two five-star offensive tackles in the 2025 class: Andrew Babalola and Ty Haywood.

"They were willing to put together a very strong package for Andrew Babalola," Holland said on Wednesday. "They obviously put one together for Ty Haywood without making offensive line a premium position and without the NIL backing, Michigan wouldn't have landed Ty Haywood. So, I think that with Jackson Cantwell, they're willing to maybe do something similar."

The 6-foot-7, 305-pound offensive tackle was once considered a strong Missouri lean, but his recruitment remains fluid. He has narrowed down his choices to Michigan, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon and Missouri.

There is no clear favorite in Cantwell’s recruitment but NIL is expected to play a big role in his decision. He is already represented by prominent NIL agent Drew Rosenhaus, which proves just how critical it will be in determining his future destination.

What is Michigan's potential for securing Jackson Cantwell?

Many believed that Ty Haywood wouldn’t choose the Michigan Wolverines after they secured the commitment of another five-star offensive tackle, Andrew Babalola. However, Haywood ultimately opted to join him in UM's offense.

Although the Wolverines made Jackson Cantwell’s shortlist, many questioned whether they would continue to pursue him as they already landed two other elite offensive tackles in the 2025 class.

"You know, I'm not sure it's a necessity to do that after landing Andrew Babalola and Ty Haywood, but again, Michigan really values the offensive line," Holland said. "It wasn't up to par this past season. Sherrone Moore is an offensive line guy, and he knows winning starts up front. And so, he wants to put together the best offensive line."

Michigan's offense struggled in the 2024 season, but with Underwood, Haywood and Babalola, its offense is expected to get a big boost in the upcoming season and Cantwell's addition will only add more value to the group.

