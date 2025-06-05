"They really made sure to roll out the red carpet for me": Four-star IOL reaffirms his commitment to Hugh Freeze's Auburn with official visit 

Auburn hosted another high-profile recruiting weekend by bringing 14 key targets and current commitments to campus, including 2026 interior offensive line commit Parker Pritchett. It was the Carver (Columbus, Georgia) standout's first official visit since committing nearly two months ago.

"I got to know the players, so it was good," Prichett told 247Sports.

Prichett is the No. 46 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 58 recruit in Georgia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. The four-star prospect committed to the Tigers back in April, and his bond with Hugh Freeze's program has only grown since then.

"They really made sure to roll out the red carpet for me," Pritchett told Rivals. "I feel great and I for sure chose the right place.”

Pritchett is the only interior offensive lineman commit in Auburn's 2026 class, which ranks No. 13 in the nation with seven committed players. He is planning to take an official visit to Florida next weekend, and other visits may follow, but the Gators' trip is the only one confirmed for now.

Auburn also hosted five-star QB Elijah Haven this weekend

Auburn scored one of the biggest victories in the 2025 recruiting class by flipping five-star quarterback Deuce Knight from Notre Dame. Now, the Tigers are aiming to land a similarly elite talent in the 2027 class with five-star quarterback Elijah Haven.

Haven visited the Plains for the first time this weekend and said he would want to come back for sure.

"Auburn is definitely one of those schools that will be at the top of my list for sure," Haven told Rivals. "I think I’d fit in with this offense very well. They definitely discussed how they develop their quarterbacks and what separates them from other schools."

Haven attends Dunham School (Baton Rouge, Louisiana). He is the No. 1 quarterback in the 2027 class and the No. 2 recruit in Louisiana. On3 gives the in-state LSU Tigers the best odds of securing his commitment at 49.3%, while Auburn sits at 22.6%. The Tigers' quarterback coach Kent Austin is leading their efforts to recruit him.

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More