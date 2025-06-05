"They really made sure to roll out the red carpet for me": Four-star IOL reaffirms his commitment to Hugh Freeze's Auburn with official visit 

Auburn hosted another high-profile recruiting weekend by bringing 14 key targets and current commitments to campus, including 2026 interior offensive line commit Parker Pritchett. It was the Carver (Columbus, Georgia) standout's first official visit since committing nearly two months ago.
"I got to know the players, so it was good," Prichett told 247Sports.
Prichett is the No. 46 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 58 recruit in Georgia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. The four-star prospect committed to the Tigers back in April, and his bond with Hugh Freeze's program has only grown since then.
"They really made sure to roll out the red carpet for me," Pritchett told Rivals. "I feel great and I for sure chose the right place.”
Pritchett is the only interior offensive lineman commit in Auburn's 2026 class, which ranks No. 13 in the nation with seven committed players. He is planning to take an official visit to Florida next weekend, and other visits may follow, but the Gators' trip is the only one confirmed for now.
Auburn also hosted five-star QB Elijah Haven this weekend
Auburn scored one of the biggest victories in the 2025 recruiting class by flipping five-star quarterback Deuce Knight from Notre Dame. Now, the Tigers are aiming to land a similarly elite talent in the 2027 class with five-star quarterback Elijah Haven.
Haven visited the Plains for the first time this weekend and said he would want to come back for sure.
"Auburn is definitely one of those schools that will be at the top of my list for sure," Haven told Rivals. "I think I’d fit in with this offense very well. They definitely discussed how they develop their quarterbacks and what separates them from other schools."
Haven attends Dunham School (Baton Rouge, Louisiana). He is the No. 1 quarterback in the 2027 class and the No. 2 recruit in Louisiana. On3 gives the in-state LSU Tigers the best odds of securing his commitment at 49.3%, while Auburn sits at 22.6%. The Tigers' quarterback coach Kent Austin is leading their efforts to recruit him.