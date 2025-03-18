"They have recently really started to separate themselves": Four-star WR names Oregon leader in his recruitment

Four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt named Oregon among his top 10 schools in November, alongside Ohio State, Alabama, Texas A&M, Miami, Georgia, Tennessee, Penn State, Texas and UCLA.

Ad

The Mater Dei (California) standout told On3’s Chad Simmons that the Ducks have taken the lead in his recruitment.

"They have recently really started to separate themselves from the other schools," Dixon-Wyatt said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Dixon-Wyatt has key visits lined up, including Alabama on May 16, Ohio State on May 31, USC on June 6 and Texas on June 13. However, his final visit will be to Oregon on June 20, giving Dan Lanning and his staff a prime opportunity to boost their edge.

Earlier in his recruitment, Ohio State was seen as the frontrunner, with On3 giving the Buckeyes the best odds at 24.9%. Additionally, his high school teammate, five-star receiver Chris Henry Jr., is already committed to OSU’s 2026 class.

Ad

Meanwhile, USC was also seen as a major threat. Four-star quarterback Jonas Williams flipped his commitment from Oregon to the Trojans' 2026 class in late February, which gave the school a major momentum in the cycle.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt feels like home in Oregon

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt is the No. 17 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 15 recruit in California, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He can be a big addition to Oregon's 2026 cycle, which was once No. 1 in the class but dropped to No. 2 following two major decommitments.

Ad

“I’ve built a great relationship with the head coach – Dan Lanning," Dixon-Wyatt told On3 in January. "I have former high school teammates on the team. It’s not that far away. It feels like home every single time I go over there.”

Oregon's 2026 class holds two commitments from Dixon-Wyatt's high school teammates: four-star offensive lineman Kodi Greene and four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui.

Ad

If Dixon-Wyatt commits to the Ducks' this cycle, he will be the first wide receiver in the room, which is headlined by five-star tight end Kendre Harrison.

Dan Lanning has nine committed players in the 2026 class.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback