"They have the right resources for me to be great": Four-star LB Samu Moala makes impressive comments about Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame

Four-star linebacker Samu Moala is an athlete to watch in the 2026 recruitment class. The standout from Carson, California, has been actively visiting top programs across the country. His spring tour included stops at Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State. Among these, the Fighting Irish have made a lasting impression.

Notre Dame held their annual Pot of Gold Day in March, a big recruiting drive where they extended over 100 offers to some of the top players in the 2026 class, including Moala.

The linebacker returned to Notre Dame for a visit where he had the opportunity to interact closely with head coach Marcus Freeman, director of player personnel Chad Bowden and defensive coordinator Al Golden. Speaking to "Blue & Gold’s" Mike Singer about the visit, Samu Moala said:

Trending

"They have the right resources for me to be great."

He revealed where the program stands on his priority list:

“They’re at the top, for sure. I loved it. I have the same feeling about it compared to when I was there."

Expand Tweet

The Notre Dame coaching staff, including Nick Bullough, took the time to break down Samu Moala's position in detail, using clips from his high school games.

“They were able to explain things clearly so that I could understand them. They were giving me a lot of tips on my technique. We watched my film, and they broke it down so I could clearly understand what they were talking about.”

Bowden made sure that Moala experienced the full breadth of what Notre Dame has to offer. This included dining with the team, touring the football facilities and campus, and an extensive one-on-one meeting with Freeman alongside his father.

“Also, I was talking to my dad about how I love Notre Dame and what they offer. I can really see myself over there. My dad can, too. He loved it a lot. He said that’s somewhere the coaches will keep it real with me.”

According to the On3 Industry Ranking, Samu Moala is the No. 127 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 12 linebacker and the No. 13 prospect in California. 247 Sports ranks him as the No. 161 overall player, No. 20 linebacker in the nation, and No. 17 prospect in California.

He recorded 49 tackles, four tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and one forced fumble during his sophomore season.

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa's pledge compelled Samu Moala to visit Notre Dame

Samu Moala has received offers from top programs such as Alabama, Auburn, Utah, Georgia, Nebraska, Oklahoma, USC, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Texas A&M, among others. But he found himself compelled to visit Notre Dame due to the program's early enrollee linebacker, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa.

Leuzinger High School, where Moala hails from, is located approximately 20 minutes west of St. John Bosco, the alma mater of Viliamu-Asa, whose choice to join Notre Dame resonated with Moala, prompting him to explore the reasons behind this decision.

“Seeing him come to Notre Dame, I had to see why he committed to Notre Dame,” Moala told Irish Sports Daily.

As aforementioned, Moala had a fabulous experience during the Notre Dame visit and now understands Viliamu-Asa’s choice.

“Now, I see why he committed to Notre Dame. They have the resources and everything for him to be great.”

Viliamu-Asa committed to the Fighting Irish last year over Ohio State and USC after visiting the Notre Dame campus three times. As a senior, he led his school with 114 tackles, 56 solo tackles and 13 tackles for loss, while also recording one sack, one interception and three passes defended.