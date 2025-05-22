"They say this about everyone": Hoops fans react to 6’11” Cameron Williams drawing comparisons to Kevin Durant

Class of 2026 prospect Cameron Williams has been turning heads with his performances for Compton Magic in the Adidas 3SSB. The 6-foot-9 power forward will enter his senior year in high school at St. Mary's in Phoenix, Arizona.
Playing in his second session at the Adidas 3SSB, Williams had some strong performances. Some of his highlights were uploaded by Ballislife on Instagram on Wednesday. Williams played well on both ends of the court, converting tough 3-pointers and blocking shots.
"6’11” Cameron Williams was going crazy at the @3ssbcircuit session II. 👀🔥 @cameronwilliams_25 @comptonmagic," the caption read.
The page compared Williams to 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant, which received mixed reactions.
"They say this about everyone but none ever meet to expectations," a fan commented.
"This about the 5th baby kd can we stop using it," another fan commented.
"Not even close but he’s building something over there for sure," one fan wrote.
"You realize the game has changed at that level it's normal I really want to see bro play in college though," a fan said.
Some compared Williams to other players and gave their takes.
"Evan Mobley but better movement and shooting 😂💯," another fan commented.
"Not KD like at all lol he’s more like Jabari smith," one fan wrote.
"He plays nothing like KD, that narrative just lazy😂 looks like a hell of a player potentially though, best of luck to the young man," another fan said.
"He looks more like a taller TJ Warren, still nice tho 🤙," a fan commented.
Cameron Williams wins the Defensive MVP Award at the Adidas 3SSB Circuit
Cameron Williams averaged 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.3 blocks, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game, and won the Defensive MVP Award at the Adidas 3SSB Circuit. The official X acoount of The Circuit posted the news on Wednesday.
Williams is the No. 98 prospect nationally, the No. 16 power forward in the 2026 class and the No. 6 prospect in Arizona (according to the On3 Industry Rankings). He has received offers from the Washington State Cougars, Arizona State Sun Devils and Grand Canyon Antelopes.
He still has another year to decide on his collegiate career.