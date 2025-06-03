"They set the bar high": Billy Napier's Florida secures big momentum with nation's No. 1 safety in the class of 2026

The Billy Napier-led Florida Gators' coaching staff welcomed five-star safety Bralan Womack for an official visit over the weekend, marking the five-star Class of 2026 prospect's first OV of the summer. The nation’s No. 1 safety out of Hartfield Academy (Brandon, Mississippi) had high praise for the Gators management after the visit.

"From start to finish, they set the bar high," the 5-foot-11.5, 195-pound safety told On3.

Interestingly, Florida wasn't among the four schools Womack named in his top choices back in January, which were Tennessee, Ohio State, Alabama and Texas A&M. His upcoming official visits will be with Texas A&M on June 6, Auburn on June 13 and Ohio State on June 20.

Womack plans to announce his college decision on August 22 and has some criteria set for his decision.

"It's about what school pushes me to be great every day -- on and off the field," Womack told Rivals. "Which school can get me to my end goal -- to the league, establish life outside of football, whether in real estate or entrepreneurship after football. Which school can help me be the best Bralan Womack I can be the rest of my life after my three or four years there."

As of now, Ohio State is viewed as the leader in his recruitment, with a 77.1% chance of landing his commitment, according to On3. On the other hand, Florida has a 2.9% chance.

Meanwhile, Napier's program hopes to make a strong impression this month as they host several top prospects, like Heze Kent, defensive end JaReylan McCoy, defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland and linebacker DQ Forkpa.

Florida also hosted 2026 class OT Blaise Thomassie this week

Florida made the top 5 list in the recruitment of offensive tackle Blaise Thomassie, alongside TCU, Stanford, Duke and Tulane. He was on campus for an official visit this weekend.

“I loved it, I mean I felt like I got everything I wanted, you know I got all my questions answered,” Thomassie told Gator Country. “I saw everything, you know I was able to meet everybody, really build those connections with all the coaches."

"I think Coach Napier is doing a great job and it’s really something that I would want to get into, a place where I want to be, I’d be comfortable there.”

The Gators are already trending towards achieving Thomassie's commitment with a 33.1% chance, according to On3.

