"They show me real love": Kalen DeBoer's Alabama gets one step closer to secure in-state wide receiver to the Class of 2026

Corey Barber became a breakout recruit last fall, despite not yet holding rankings from major recruiting services. However, Kalen DeBoer's Alabama is one of only a few schools to target the in-state prospect from Spain Park High School.

“They really push hard," Barber said on Sunday, via Touchdown Alabama. "They show me real love. That is one of the places I could probably see myself calling home. They told me they made me one of their top priorities.”

Alabama holds an early advantage in Barber’s recruitment as his home-state program, with On3 projecting the Crimson Tide as the frontrunners at 42.3%. However, the wide receiver is keeping his options open and has scheduled spring visits to Ole Miss, Georgia and Mississippi State.

A factor working in Alabama’s favor is the influence of Barber’s former teammate, Crimson Tide cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe, who is recruiting him. Standout Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams has also been in touch with him.

“They told me to go ahead and come home,” Barber said. “They told me that is where I need to be.”

Barber has raved about the Crimson Tide's track record of success in developing wide receivers. It remains to be seen if he chooses DeBoer's program to become the school's next promising receiver.

Corey Barber opens up about growing interest from Alabama and other schools

Alabama wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard and defensive line coach Freddie Roach extended the offer to Corey Barber on Feb. 11, and the relationship is getting stronger. As a junior in the 2024 season, he led Spain Park to a 12-1 record, racking up 1,429 yards and 17 touchdowns on 74 receptions.

Alongside Alabama, Barber’s standout season also earned him offers from Georgia, Texas A&M and Penn State. However, he remains focused on pushing himself further.

"It's been a blessing for sure," Barber said, via Rivals. "I'm thankful for everyone in this process. I'm glad I got to show myself to the world. But I'm still hungry like I have zero offers, for sure."

Barber's commitment will be a big win for Alabama's 2026 class, which ranks No. 6 in the nation but has yet to secure a wide receiver. The school received back-to-back commitments last week and now has three committed players in its 2026 class.

