“They showed that I'm a top priority": Four-star CB praises Marcus Freeman & Notre Dame's pitch following Saturday's trip

Four-star cornerback Jordan Thomas received an offer from Notre Dame on March 17, 2024. Over the past year, Thomas maintained consistent communication with Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman, defensive backs coach Mike Mickens and defensive coordinator Al Golden.

The Bergen Catholic High School (New Jersey) standout has made several visits to South Bend and returned on Saturday to strengthen his connection with the coaching staff.

“They showed that I'm a top priority," Thomas said on Sunday, via Irish Sports Daily. "They showed they value me and not only me as an athlete, but me as a person as well. They made sure of that by spending a lot of time with me, showing me the facilities, showing me the stadium, getting to eat up on one of the top floors in the buildings at the stadium."

Unlike other cornerbacks, Thomas isn’t afraid of contact, and his ability to accelerate downfield on routes like posts and corners makes him a unique talent. Having played defensive back and wide receiver in high school, his elite athleticism is a key reason Freeman remains highly interested in him.

“He (Freeman) was just telling me how much I’m a priority for them,” Thomas said. “He's definitely a contagious person; his smile, his laugh. He's a cool person to be around and I see why his players follow him. He's a leader and he lights up a whole room with his presence."

Thomas is rated as a four-star prospect across all major recruiting services and is the No. 20 cornerback in the 2026 class, according to Rivals.

Jordan Thomas reveals Notre Dame's standing in his recruitment

Jordan Thomas came away from his visit to Notre Dame on Saturday feeling well-informed, with all of his questions answered. He also ensured that the Irish are expected to get one official visit from him.

“They did a really good job," Thomas said, via Irish Sports Daily. “Notre Dame is definitely one of the favorites right now. They're definitely one of the high priorities for me.”

However, securing Thomas' commitment won’t be easy for Notre Dame, as it has to contend with strong competition from programs like Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, USC and Texas A&M.

