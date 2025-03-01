"They are sitting as one of the tops in my recruitment": Deion Sanders' Colorado earns much-needed edge in five-star WR's recruitment

Five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan announced his top 6 schools on Feb. 21, featuring Colorado, Auburn, Florida, Clemson, Alabama and Georgia. The standout from Benjamin Russell High School (Alabama) had already scheduled official visits to all these programs except Colorado.

However, on Thursday, Morgan finalized his visit to Boulder, set for May 9 to 11.

“I’m looking forward to meeting their coaching staff & feeling their energy," Morgan told On3 about his trip to Boulder. "They are sitting as one of the tops in my recruitment.”

As a junior in the 2024 season, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound playmaker recorded 70 receptions for 1,162 yards and 14 touchdowns. He is the No. 17 prospect in the nation and the No. 3 wide receiver in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Morgan’s official visit schedule includes Georgia (May 16-18), Clemson (May 30-June 1), Florida (June 6-8), Auburn (June 13-15) and Alabama (June 19-22).

Morgan won’t be making the Colorado trip alone, as four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews, from Greene County High School (Mississippi), will also visit the Buffaloes from May 9-11. Mathews is ranked No. 56 among wide receivers in the 2026 class, per On3 Industry Rankings.

What is Colorado's standing in Cederian Morgan's recruitment?

Auburn has been viewed as the favorite to land in-state prospect Cederian Morgan, and recruiting expert Cole Pinkston even logged a prediction in favor of the Tigers on On3 last August. Alabama is also a strong contender in his recruitment.

At this stage, Colorado has yet to gain a big momentum in Morgan’s recruitment, but an upcoming official visit could change that. In an interview with On3’s Chad Simmons last fall, Morgan clarified that he wouldn’t rush his commitment decision.

"I am going to take my time, sort things out and see where I need to be," Morgan told On3. "Communication is really big for me. Playing for coaches that can help me get to the next level is big too. I will keep talking to schools and find the school I need to be at.”

Colorado is yet to land a commitment in the 2026 class. However, the Buffaloes signed quarterback Julian Lewis in the 2025 class. If Morgan commits to Deion Sanders’ program, he could form a dynamic QB-WR duo with Lewis.

