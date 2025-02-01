  • home icon
  "They talked a lot about my development": Four-star LB reflects on Kalen DeBoer's pitch for Alabama's 2026 cycle

"They talked a lot about my development": Four-star LB reflects on Kalen DeBoer's pitch for Alabama's 2026 cycle

By Maliha
Modified Feb 01, 2025 15:00 GMT
Alabama v Oklahoma - Source: Getty
Alabama v Oklahoma (image credit: getty)

Four-star linebacker Nick Abrams has been a priority target for Kalen DeBoer and his coaching staff for Alabama's 2026 class. DeBoer, along with linebacker coach Chuck Morrell, reinforced their interest by visiting Abrams at McDonogh High School in Owings Mills, Maryland, on Wednesday.

“It was great talking to coach DeBoer and coach Morrell,” Abrams said, via Touchdown Alabama. “They talked a lot about my development and the ways I would be used in their system.”
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound prospect enjoyed an hour-long conversation with DeBoer and Morrell and tweeted a snap with the Alabama coaches.

"Great visit with @CoachMorrell3 and @KalenDeBoer #RollTide," Abrams posted on X.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Abrams recorded 77 total tackles (26 solo stops and nine tackles for a loss) and four sacks. His ability to spy the quarterback and make plays in the backfield stands out as one of his strongest attributes.

Abrams is the No. 25 linebacker in the 2026 class and the No. 6 recruit in Maryland, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Nick Abrams opens up about the Alabama offer

Nick Abrams received an offer from Alabama on Jan. 9.

"An offer from the University of Alabama is big no matter how you look at it," Morrell said, via Bama247. "I am blessed to be in the position where I was able to receive the offer. The resources they have to get me to my ultimate goal, the NFL. The business school they have, the national recognition and the fans. Also the competition to better yourself everyday. It's everything you could want in a school."

After Alabama's coaching staff visited his high school last week and Abrams told Touchdown Alabama that he has strong interest in the Crimson Tide.

"They are big on me,” Abrams said. “They see me as a priority and high on their board. It is great to know that a program like Alabama is that high on me, especially what they’ve been able to do to put linebackers in the league.”

Abrams has also received offers from Minnesota, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Oklahoma and Georgia. No school can be considered a clear frontrunner in his recruitment and Alabama can continue its momentum to potentially secure his commitment.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
