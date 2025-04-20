"They treat the players like pros": Four-star TR target recaps A-Day trip to Kalen DeBoer's Alabama

Four-star tight end Malik Howard received an offer from Kalen DeBoer's Alabama in February. The Oak Ridge High School (Tennessee) standout visited Tuscaloosa for A-Day on April 12.

“This visit really put Alabama high on my list,” Howard told On3.

Howard is the No. 4 recruit in Tennessee, the No. 173 prospect in the nation and the No. 11 tight end in the 2027 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. The Crimson Tide lacks a tight end commit in the 2027 cycle, and Howard can perfectly fill the void.

Last week's trip was Howard's first trip to T-town, and DeBoer's coaching staff made sure to use the opportunity to ensure an early edge in his recruitment.

“It went great for me and my family,” Howard told Touchdown Alabama. “They showed us a lot of love. I really like how they operate. Everything there is really professional, and they treat the players like pros.”

Tight end coach Bryan Ellis is recruiting Howard at Alabama. Besides the Crimson Tide, he also holds offers from schools like Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Malik Howard praises Alabama's tight end culture

Alabama ensured two mighty tight ends in the 2025 class: four-star prospects Marshall Pritchett and Kaleb Edwards. In the 2026 class, the Crimson Tide have yet to secure a tight end commit, but they are in the mix for multiple prospects in the position.

Kalen DeBoer's program is the hot favorite to secure four-star tight end Mack Sutter from Dunlap High School (Illinois), with a 61% chance of securing his commitment, according to On3. The school also remains in contention for four-star TE Xavier Tiller and three-star TE Jude Cascone.

Alabama's recruiting momentums with TE prospects keep the school high on Malik Howard's list.

"They’re really starting to use their tight ends in different ways and look to keep multiple on the field, so it’s looking like they could have great production from the position with the right guys,” Howard told Touchdown Alabama.

In the 2027 class, the Crimson have two committed players so far.

