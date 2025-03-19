"They treated us like family and we enjoyed our time there": Five-star QB Jared Curtis praises Georgia after this week's visit

Five-star quarterback Jared Curtis stands out as a top target for major programs due to his strong arm and ability to make plays with his legs. However, his recruitment has narrowed to two schools, Oregon and Georgia.

Curtis took another productive visit to Georgia this week as Kirby Smart's program is engaged in a hot battle with Oregon for his commitment.

“I will say, it’s always great to be with Coach Smart and company," Curtis told On3 on Sunday. "We enjoyed Georgia. We always do. They treated us like family and we enjoyed our time there. Spending time with coaches, learning more about the program and watching practice."

Curtis plays football for Nashville Christian School in Nashville, Tennessee. In 13 games as a junior in the 2024 season, Curtis completed 70.2% of his passes for 2,830 yards, throwing 40 touchdowns with just three interceptions. His standout performance earned him the Gatorade Tennessee Player of the Year award.

Jared Curtis was the first five-star commit in Georgia's 2026 class but backed off his pledge in October. If he decides to rejoin the Bulldogs, he will again be the highest-rated prospect in their recruiting cycle.

Insider shares Georgia’s standing in Jared Curtis

Jared Curtis has yet to set a commitment date, but he seems to be closing in on a decision. According to UGA Sports' Jed May, there's a possibility that Curtis could announce his commitment within the next few weeks, allowing him to enter the summer already aligned with his chosen school.

Whenever Curtis commits, Georgia and Oregon impose heavy threats on each other.

"(Jared Curtis) is going into decision mode after spending a few days with each of his top schools," On3' Steve Wiltfong wrote. "The intel favored the Ducks going into these trips but there’s always been a lot of love for Georgia. We’ll likely see where it falls soon. Curtis has been fluid through his process and has shown love to both programs."

Jeff Sentell of Dawg Nation noted that NIL money will not be the deciding factor in Curtis' recruitment. So Oregon's substantial Nike-backed NIL resources won't necessarily give them an advantage. However, the Ducks' overall program strength and success will still present a significant challenge.

