"They try to be uncommon in everything they do": Four-star OT raves about Ryan Day's Ohio State after getting offer this week

Four-star offensive tackle Sam Greer has been a priority target for Ohio State in the 2026 recruiting class, but he had been anticipating an offer from his home state program. During the Buckeyes' first spring practice on Monday, Ryan Day and his staff hosted the Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) standout, who left with a scholarship offer in hand.

Ad

"It means a lot to have the opportunity to be a Buckeye," Greer said, via SI. "I have a ton of family and friends rooting for the Buckeyes in my recruitment. What stood out was the new tempo there. They want to get things done. They try to be uncommon in everything they do. I love the culture and coaching staff at Ohio State."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ohio State’s offensive line recruiting took a hit when former position coach Justin Frye left the program, raising concerns about its ability to attract top talent. However, new offensive line coach Tyler Bowen has already built strong relationships with key targets like Greer.

"He’s going to help you pick up pass checks easier and stuff like that, and definitely very excited to be there," Greer said on Tuesday, via Cleveland.com.

Ad

Monday’s visit was Greer’s first in-person meeting with Bowen, although they had previously spoken over FaceTime. The Buckeyes' coaching staff will face the challenge of securing Greer's commitment, especially after missing out on several other in-state recruits.

Sam Greer opens up about Ohio State's potential in his recruitment

Sam Greer has received over 30 scholarship offers, but the appeal of staying close to home and committing to Ohio State isn’t something he is taking for granted. However, the 6-foot-6, 310-pound lineman clarified that his decision will ultimately come down to what is best for him.

Ad

“I mean, there’s two kinds of people: There’s the people that are just fans and they’re all, ‘Go to Ohio State,’” Greer said on Tuesday, via Cleveland.com. “Then there’s people that actually get it, where it’s like, you got to find a place that fits you. So they don’t care where I go, it’s more just like what’s best for me. They’re not the one going to practice every day, working your a** off.”

Ad

Greer has several upcoming visits, including Michigan on Saturday, Miami on March 29, Louisville on April 2, Tennessee on April 5, Florida on April 10, Florida State on April 17 and Wisconsin on April 22.

The Buckeyes are considered the frontrunners in his recruitment; however, maintaining that position through his visits will be the real challenge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback