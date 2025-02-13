"They could use him right now": Hoops fans react to UConn Huskies signee Braylon Mullins dropping 30 points in high school game 

Braylon Mullins, the No. 14 recruit in the Class of 2025 signed for the Connecticut Huskies on Oct. 23. While he will join Dan Hurley's team next season, he continues to produce tremendous performances for Greenfield-Central High School in Greenfield, Indiana.

Mullins led his team to a 64-60 win against Franklin Central High School on Monday, contributing 30 points. Basketball page SLAM High School posted highlights of Mulls' game as he was seen dominating the paint and converting tough shots from the 3-point line:

Trending

Hoops fans were impressed by Braylon Mullins' performance and took to the comments section to react to his performance:

Hoops fans react to UConn Huskies signee Braylon Mullins drops 30-points in high school game

"They could use him right now," one said.

"Just give him player of the year already he definitely deserves it," another commented.

"Ain’t nun new ! @bmull24," commented Penn State player Olivia White.

"Another player IU let get away smh," one said.

More fans joined the comments section to talk about Braylon Mullins:

Hoops fans react to UConn Huskies signee Braylon Mullins drops 30-points in high school game

"Can he move to Washington alr? Will start all their games with their current roster and play better than any of the players they've now. If players can transfer schools mid season, they sure as hell be allowed to move to college early."

"Mullins been great for greenfield, idk i think he's been there for 4 yrs. Amazing scorer too idk too much about his defense but his scoring is absolutely top clsss," another commented.

Mullins has played 91 games for Greenfield-Central and averaging 21.3 points, 2.8 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 0.8 blocks. This season, he's averaging 33.2 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 4.3 apg, 3.8 spg and 1.2bpg.

Why did Braylon Mullins choose UConn?

With offers from top programs including Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Purdue and more, Mullins officially visited UConn, Michigan, North Carolina and Indiana before he signed for the Huskies.

He talked about his decision with On3:

“I chose UConn because of a few reasons. Culture was a big part, it’s all about winning. The playstyle fit me extremely well, and with their play style, I can develop myself as a successful player.

"I’ve also built a very strong relationship with Coach Hurley and the staff. They made it feel like home. I trust Coach Hurley and the staff because I feel like they give me the best shot of reaching my goals as a player.”

Mullins will be joined by Darius Adams, Eric Reibe and Jacob Furphy at UConn next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback