"They've all made me feel prioritized": Four-star OT praises Auburn after listing Hugh Freeze's program in his top 4

Earlier in April, four-star offensive tackle Dalton Toothman made a multi-day visit to Auburn over the weekend and expressed strong interest, saying the Tigers would “definitely” be among his top choices. On Saturday, Toothman officially included Hugh Freeze's program in his final four schools.

Ad

"They've all made me feel prioritized and have laid out a clear vision for how I'd fit and thrive in their program," Toothman told 247Sports.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Auburn first extended an offer to the 6-foot-5 lineman on January 27 through offensive line coach Jake Thornton, and since then, the two have developed a close relationship.

“Coach Thornton talks to me almost every day," Toothman told Auburn Undercover in April. "It’s just familiar being around them. I don’t have to force anything, they don’t have to force anything. It’s just kind of like a fluid relationship, it feels normal.”

Ad

Toothman said after attending Auburn’s Big Cat Weekend that he could see himself playing there. He enjoys visiting the program and has plans to return for an official visit from May 16 to 18.

Auburn continues to trend for Dalton Toothman's commitment

Auburn holds an early lead in Dalton Toothman's recruitment, but the competition in the SEC West is just heating up. His top four choices also include Clemson, Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Clemson was his most recent offer among these schools, doing so on March 6.

Ad

"These four schools have always treated me and my family like true family when we visit and I’ve made true connections with these staffs," Toothman told On3.

Auburn is currently viewed as the favorite to land the Vancleave High School (Mississippi) star, with On3 giving the Tigers an 86.4% chance in the race.

Hugh Freeze has seven committed players in the 2026 class, only two of whom are offensive prospects. So the push for more O-line prospects can be expected. Besides Toothman, the Tigers are also in the mix for three-star offensive tackle Aaron Thomas from Mountain Pointe High School in Arizona.

Thomas is the No. 38 offensive tackle in the 2026 class and the No. 6 recruit in Arizona, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More

Auburn Tigers Fans? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.