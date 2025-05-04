"They've all made me feel prioritized": Four-star OT praises Auburn after listing Hugh Freeze's program in his top 4

Earlier in April, four-star offensive tackle Dalton Toothman made a multi-day visit to Auburn over the weekend and expressed strong interest, saying the Tigers would “definitely” be among his top choices. On Saturday, Toothman officially included Hugh Freeze's program in his final four schools.
"They've all made me feel prioritized and have laid out a clear vision for how I'd fit and thrive in their program," Toothman told 247Sports.
Auburn first extended an offer to the 6-foot-5 lineman on January 27 through offensive line coach Jake Thornton, and since then, the two have developed a close relationship.
“Coach Thornton talks to me almost every day," Toothman told Auburn Undercover in April. "It’s just familiar being around them. I don’t have to force anything, they don’t have to force anything. It’s just kind of like a fluid relationship, it feels normal.”
Toothman said after attending Auburn’s Big Cat Weekend that he could see himself playing there. He enjoys visiting the program and has plans to return for an official visit from May 16 to 18.
Auburn continues to trend for Dalton Toothman's commitment
Auburn holds an early lead in Dalton Toothman's recruitment, but the competition in the SEC West is just heating up. His top four choices also include Clemson, Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Clemson was his most recent offer among these schools, doing so on March 6.
"These four schools have always treated me and my family like true family when we visit and I’ve made true connections with these staffs," Toothman told On3.
Auburn is currently viewed as the favorite to land the Vancleave High School (Mississippi) star, with On3 giving the Tigers an 86.4% chance in the race.
Hugh Freeze has seven committed players in the 2026 class, only two of whom are offensive prospects. So the push for more O-line prospects can be expected. Besides Toothman, the Tigers are also in the mix for three-star offensive tackle Aaron Thomas from Mountain Pointe High School in Arizona.
Thomas is the No. 38 offensive tackle in the 2026 class and the No. 6 recruit in Arizona, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
Auburn Tigers Fans? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.