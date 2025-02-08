"They've been really successful": Four-star 2026 class OT raves about Sherrone Moore's Michigan after latest offer

Michigan has been actively pursuing top talent for the 2026 recruiting class, and one of its recent targets is a four-star offensive tackle Claude Mpouma. The Mount Carmel High School (Illinois) standout received a scholarship from Sherrone Moore's program on Jan. 30 and remains high on them.

"They've been really successful (along the offensive line) and I think the coach always been doing a great job," Mpouma told 247Sports.

Mpouma is originally from Cameroon, and he moved to the United States at the end of eighth grade. He first played basketball as a freshman at Culver Academy (Indiana) before transferring to Wendell Phillips Academy, where he began learning football. The 2024 season was his first time playing the sport, and after his junior year, he transferred to Mount Carmel.

Despite being new to football, Mpouma has quickly risen in the 2026 class rankings. According to the On3 Industry Rankings, he is the No. 5 overall prospect in Illinois and the No. 17 offensive tackle in the class. He also plays basketball for Mount Carmel.

OL coach Grant Newsome is recruiting Claude Mpouma at Michigan

At 6-foot-8 and weighing 260 pounds, Claude Mpouma's size and strength make him an ideal addition to Michigan's offensive line. His natural power and phenomenal mobility contribute to his effectiveness in pass protection.

Mpouma shared that Michigan's offensive line coach, Grant Newsome, has been actively recruiting him and maintains frequent communication.

“He’s a great guy,” Mpouma told On3. “Obviously, he’s a great person. I really like how he is always trying to talk to me, always making sure everything’s alright with me, always checking in on me. As a person, I really like him, and I think he is also a great coach because I heard a lot of good things about him and his work."

Since last month, Mpouma has received offers from Iowa, NC State, Iowa State, Missouri, Indiana, Syracuse, Purdue, USC, Kansas, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma and the latest one from Notre Dame on Thursday.

