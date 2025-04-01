"They want me there bad": Four-star 2026 class CB shares Sherrone Moore and Michigan staff's recruitment pitch

Michigan has already secured a cornerback commitment for the 2026 class in four-star prospect Brody Jennings. However, that hasn’t stopped Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore and his staff from pursuing another top-tier talent, such as four-star cornerback Dorian Barney from Carrollton High School in Georgia.

Barney visited Ann Arbor for four days last week, which was his first trip to the school.

“I’m a top priority for them," Barney told On3 following the trip. "They want me there bad."

Barney holds more than 30 offers from Power Four schools, and Michigan is one of the programs that stands out.

“It’s Michigan," Barney said. "It’s all-around. You get a good education and send players to the league.”

Moore and his coaching staff's strong interest in Barney is well-earned, given his impressive resume. He has been invited to the UA All-American Game and the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Barney played a key role behind Carrollton's 14-1 record, totaling 39 tackles, five interceptions, five pass breakups, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble. He is the No. 14 cornerback in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Michigan makes Dorian Barney's top 6

Dorian Barney was initially committed to Alabama’s 2026 class but decommitted in November.

Last month, Barney narrowed his options to 12 schools, including Michigan, Texas A&M, Penn State, Ole Miss, Miami, Notre Dame, Oregon, Florida State, North Carolina, Colorado, Ohio State and Georgia Tech. On Friday, On3 reported that he had trimmed his list to six schools, including the Wolverines, Nittany Lions, Tar Heels, Buffaloes, Aggies and Yellow Jackets.

Besides Barney, Sherrone Moore and his coaching staff hosted four-star running back Brian Bonner and three-star defensive lineman Ben Boulware on Thursday. On Friday, they also hosted several four-star prospects, including defensive lineman Kendall Guervil, tight end Brock Harris, running back Javian Osborne and defensive lineman Deuce Geralds.

The following day, the Wolverines coaching staff welcomed four-star prospects such as interior offensive lineman Carter Scruggs, linebacker Kenneth Goodwin and defensive lineman Tyson Bacon (who is committed to Tennessee), along with three-star recruits like offensive tackle Wilson Zierer and defensive lineman Damari Simeon.

