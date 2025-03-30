"They want me to come be a difference maker": Four-star WR shares Kalen DeBoer and Alabama coaching staff's pitch

Four-star prospect Ryan Mosley is one of the best wide receivers in the nation. The Carrollton High School (Georgia) standout has been a top target for Alabama in the 2026 class and visited Kalen DeBoer's program on Mar. 21.

Ad

The latest trip to Tuscaloosa was enough for Mosley to plan an official visit to the Crimson Tide.

“One of the best in the SEC & they want me to come be a difference maker," Mosley told 247Sports. I like it.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 6-foot-2 and 205-pound prospect possesses impressive speed and frequently outruns high school defenders. He has the physical build to play multiple roles and has contributed on both offense and defense for Carrollton High School in Georgia.

When describing his playing style, Mosley references a Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver.

“I’d say DK Metcalf,” Mosley told Dawg Nation. “Being that guy that can run routes. Run by you. Go up and getting the first down on fourth down if I need it. At safety, just being that guy that can cover half the field. The whole field if needed. Being that guy that can come down and hit you.”

Ad

Mosley is the No. 11 athlete in the 2026 class and the No. 28 recruit in Georgia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. As a junior in the 2024 season, he recorded 55 receptions for 848 yards (15.4 yards per catch) and 12 touchdowns.

Ryan Mosley speaks on Alabama's standing in his recruitment

Ryan Mosley has Nebraska, Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina as his top five schools. He mentioned that he is considering making his commitment decision around July, and the Crimson Tide strengthened their position following his visit last weekend.

Ad

“They have moved up in my rankings," Mosley told Touchdown Alabama. "I like the coaches and program.”

Alabama’s 2026 cycle includes four commits but has yet to land a wide receiver, which also makes Mosley a priority target. His Carrollton teammate and four-star cornerback Dorian Barney was once committed to the Crimson Tide's this cycle but backed off his pledge in November.

DeBoer and his coaching staff later secured two cornerbacks in the 2026 class: Jorden Edmonds and Zyan Gibson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback