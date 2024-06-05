"This is the best campus I've ever been to": 2027 Florida QB Zac Katz recalls his trip to Notre Dame

Florida high school quarterback Zac Katz had an unforgettable experience at Notre Dame during the Irish Invasion event. The rising star from the class of 2027 went there with high expectations and got spellbound by the beauty and atmosphere of the campus.

“It's beautiful, man,” Katz said. “This is the best campus I've ever been to. I've been to lots of school too. Michigan was nice, but I don't think I could see anything that tops this. This is beautiful, amazing. My parents loved it.”

Katz had a great impression of Notre Dame's quarterback coach, Gino Guidugli, as he praised the veteran's coaching style and his ability to connect with young talent.

“Coach Gino (Guidugli) was awesome, great coach. Treated me with kindness and brought me in there and gave me some good work…he was just being a great coach, telling me what I need to work on, what I'm doing really good at. He helped me with that today and I'm going to implement that into my everyday craft.”

Zac Katz has more camps lined up this summer, including a visit to Mississippi State next weekend, but he plans to limit the number of schools he attends to focus on refining his skills. He currently holds offers from Miami, Ole Miss, USF, Western Michigan, and Florida International, among others.

But the signal-caller expressed his eagerness to return to South Bend, saying,

“I'm going to be down here a lot. I'm going to try and get down here a lot.”

Katz's journey also included visits to Miami, Florida, and Florida State last summer.

Zac Katz collaborates with Notre Dame commits at Irish Invasion event

Zac Katz had the opportunity to work alongside Notre Dame commits Deuce Knight and Noah Grubbs at the Irish Invasion event. The young star was happy to learn from the older, more experienced players.

“It was great, honestly, just learning from them,” Katz said. “They're obviously a lot older, committed to Notre Dame, a big-time school, so I know what I've got to be like learning from them. I take that back and put it into my everyday craft.”

Katz also felt optimistic about his performance at the camp, especially in one-on-one drills.

“I think I performed good in one-on-ones, but overall I felt like I did really good. Obviously still being young, I've got lots to improve, but I felt like I did really good.”

The promising signal-caller enjoyed a phenomenal freshman season at Miami True North Classical Academy. He completed 188 of 229 passes while throwing for 2,973 yards, 38 touchdowns, and one interception. But he understands that Notre Dame is taking a measured approach to its recruiting process.

“They still haven't offered any 27s of course. They still want to see our sophomore season, but honestly, I'm excited. I really can see a future here."

Zac Katz has transferred to Chaminade-Madonna, where he will face stiffer competition and have more opportunities to refine his skills.