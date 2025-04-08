"This doesn't define your career": Gilbert Arenas reveals advice he gave to Alijah Arenas and his teammates ahead of the McDonald's All-American Game

Alijah Arenas remains one of the few players who reclassified from the Class of 2026 to 2025 and maintained his five-star status. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard, who committed to the USC Trojans on Jan. 30, will join them next season.

He is coming after an impressive performance at the McDonald's All-American Game, helping the West Team to a 105-92 win against the East. His father, three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, talked about the advice he gave to his son and teammates before the prestigious game on his podcast, "Gil's Arena," last week.

"Hey, man, listen, this is just one step, this is just one door, right?" Arenas said (Timestamp: 2:04). "This doesn't define your career. When you get to the next level, there's people who didn't make it that's going to be coming for y'all, so y'all got to get better every single day, every single level, because it just doesn't stop here.

"There's gonna be (players) that didn't get picked here that's looking at y'all like, 'Yeah, y'all in my spot,' and you got to worry about those kids, too, so, you know, enjoy it, have fun."\

Alijah Arenas led Chatsworth High School to a 26-9 overall record, including going 9-1 in the California Los Angeles City Section West Valley Basketball League. He also helped the team win the regional trophy at the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships.

In three seasons, Arenas averaged 31.3 points, three assists, 8.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game for the Chancellors.

In the McDonald's All-American Game, Alijah Arenas scored 11 points on 4-for-9 shooting, including 50.0% from beyond the arc. He also converted 2 of 4 shots from the charity stripe in a little more than 13 minutes in the game.

Alijah Arenas and the Boozer twins supported by their fathers during the McDonald's All-American Game

Both Gilbert Arenas and the two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer sat on the sidelines to watch their sons play the prestigious game. The West Team and Alijah Arenas were helped by No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), the BYU signee AJ Dybantsa; Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson; and more.

The Boozer twins played for the East. Cameron Boozer, who is headed to Duke, was awarded the Co-MVP with Peterson.

Some of the top high school prospects will meet again at the 2025 Iverson Classic on May 3.

