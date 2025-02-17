"This era of kids going crazy": Hoops fans react to Trevor Ariza's son Tajh Ariza's dominant display against rivals Fairfax

Just nine days after scoring 41 points and 13 rebounds to lead Westchester against Fairfax, former NBA star Trevor Ariza's son, Tajh, put on another dominant performance as the two teams faced off again. This time, he had 30 points, 19 rebounds and six assists, powering the Comets to an 85–64 blowout and handing Fairfax their biggest loss since Dec. 20.

On Friday, Ball is Life shared a highlight of the game on Instagram, attracting several comments.

The video showcased Tajh's emphatic dunk in the game's opening minutes. Many commended his intensity in the post's comments section.

"I have to salute the former and current NBA players. This era of kids going crazy frfr shows what proper training, attention to detail and genetics can do for a kid," a fan wrote.

"A Dawg!! The intensity is unmatched!! As long as the skill set keeps getting better at every level!!" Another fan wrote.

"I love the intensity he play with, straight dawg," another wrote.

"I love that energy he out there with … talk that talk and cook up!!" Another wrote.

Some fans, however, felt the performances were one-sided.

"Lol, u can just tell when it's an NBA baby against normal kids. Shit look so lopsided," a fan wrote.

"Playin scrubs," another wrote.

Looks like JV he's playing against. He's a man amongst boys," another wrote.

"He's nice, but his team isn't too good. Fairfax gotta be horrendous now," another fan wrote.

Some fans also took issue with Tajh's celebrations after each basket.

"Flexing on scrubs is whack," one fan wrote.

"Why do players go off after every bucket lol? Like after every bucket for years. Just play gang," another fan wrote.

"I mean, why this flex after every play? Remember, Jordan flexed ONCE in his whole career, over Knicks? Now you do it on Kindergarten? He play nays though ngl," another wrote.

Tajh Ariza recruitment: Five-star prospect visited by Kentucky, Alabama, Michigan, USC, and more as recruitment race heats up

According to On3's Joe Tipton, five-star junior Tajh Ariza received visitation from nine college programs this season. These include Alabama, Michigan, USC, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, Oregon, Kentucky, and Washington.

Specifically, USC's head coach, Eric Musselman, visited Tajh in person. The other programs sent assistant coaches.

According to the On3 prediction, USC currently has the highest chance of landing in Tajh, with a 56.4% chance. UCLA, California State, Oregon, and Kansas are next in line, with less than a 5% chance each. Tajh currently has 14 college offers.

