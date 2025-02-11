"This guy here": BYU signee AJ Dybantsa spills the bean on one teammate who is the reason he joined Utah Prep 

AJ Dybantsa has limited time left at Utah Prep as he will head to enroll at BYU towards the end of April. The No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 has had some memorable moments in the Utah Prep jersey.

The 6-foot-9 forward was featured in a YouTube video titled "48 Hours With The #1 Player In The Country: AJ Dybantsa," on Friday.

In the video, Dybantsa was hanging out with his teammates including JJ Mandaquit, Anthony Felesi and more. Dybantsa, who transferred from Prolific Prep to Utah Prep last year, was asked about the recruitment process and why he joined Utah Prep.

Dybantsa pointed at Mandaquit and said, "This guy here."

Dybantsa also spoke about his NIL deal with Red Bull.

"Yeah, so we play U16 and then U17 and I didn't get cheese coming here, I got a Red Bull deal but that wasn't from Utah Prep," he added. "Anyway, so they were recruiting and he (Mandaquit) was like, why not play at Utah Prep, we're trying to win a trip." (8:41 - 9:00)

"Nothing to do here, so it's distraction-free, you just hoop," he said (9:00 - 9:04).

AJ Dybantsa has been in fine form in his last two Grind Session games. While Utah Prep suffered a 96-90 loss against Darryn Peterson's Dream City Hoops on Friday, Dybantsa finished with a double-double as he scored 44 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, dished out two assists, stole the ball twice and had one block.

In their second game at The Grind Session against Iowa United, Dybantsa led his team to a 69-61 win on Sunday with 38 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.

AJ Dybantsa's advice to young players

The BYU signee was seen in a video uploaded by the famous basketball page Hoophall Classic on Jan. 19. The interviewer asked him plenty of questions, including his advice for the young players.

"Stay at work and don't care about the media too much," Dybantsa said.

Dybantsa also answered other questions including his basketball ambitions, high school starting five and more.

Dybantsa was selected as a McDonald's All-American and will represent the West team with top prospects including Darryn Peterson, Alijah Arenas, Koa Peat, Caleb Wilson, Tounde Yessoufou and more.

He was also selected to play for the Iverson Classic game but will miss that because he will enroll at BYU a week prior.

