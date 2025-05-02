"This what happens when your parents' favorite player was LeBron": Hoops fans react to 6-7 'King James' from Minneapolis dominating Prep Hoops event

Six-foot-7 class of 2027 prospect King James had quite an impressive outing this past weekend at the Prep Hoops Twin Cities Takedown. His performances haven't gone unnoticed, as he's getting applause from fans and the media.

In recognition of James' brilliant display at the Prep Hoops event, Sportscenter Next shared a post highlighting his performance on Wednesday. The post also featured a video of James in action, dunking on the opponent team and being dominant.

As expected, the post sparked comments from fans, and, interestingly, a lot of these comments were related to his name, which happens to closely resemble that of NBA legend LeBron James.

"This what happens when your parents' favorite player LeBron, and they only 30," one fan said.

"Tell him to change his name. There's already a king who runs ball," another fan said.

"Plot twist: what if he's named after King James in the Bible, and he just happens to play ball 😂," joked another.

While most of the reactions centred around James' name, some fans shifted their focus to his game. Many pointed out that he looked noticeably bigger than the other players in the video, which they felt contributed to his dominance. Others, though, feel that despite the strong performance, there's still room for growth and improvement in James' game.

"Kids playing against toddlers, and he's already tatted up with ink. Just what is the legal age to get a tattoo in the US? 😂😂😂,” one fan said.

"Play the kid UP! Against HS Juniors and Seniors! It does him a disservice to play against children," another posted.

"His competition is below MID lol. He's not even good. Let him go up against LEGIT COMPETITION....and... he'll be MID af 😂. He's got a bunch of YMCA scrawny white dudes as competition," one fan wrote.

King James is a class of 2027 Center who plays with Hiawatha College in Minnesota. He also plays club basketball for the Minneapolis Central Elite.

Introducing King James: High school career so far

King James kicked off his high school career at the Hiawatha High School collegiate, where he had just ended his sophomore year. This season, he played 28 games for Hiawatha, averaging 16.1 points, 13.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, leading them to a 14-12 season record.

As a freshman, James averaged 11.4 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He featured in 24 of 29 games Hiawatha played, leading them to a 16-13 season record.

