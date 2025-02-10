"This like 25% of the NFL lately": Fans react to Eagles star Cooper DeJean's high school basketball highlights

Cornerback and return punter Cooper DeJean helped the Philadelphia Eagles defeat Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in the Super Bowl LIX on Sunday. Before his NFL career, DeJean was a four-star basketball prospect in high school.

Highlights of his career, including his days as a basketball player in high school, have resurfaced.

Expand Tweet

Trending

DeJean was a multisport star at OA-BCIG, a consolidated school in Ida Grove, Iowa. There, he played football, basketball, baseball and track and field. While he plays cornerback in the NFL, he was a quarterback in high school.

His resurfaced highlights have gotten fans talking.

"This like 25% of the NFL lately, serious hoopers that were even better in football," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Honestly, this shows how freakishly good of athletes, high-major & NBA players really are. This guy started in a Super Bowl, but had ZERO chance of playing basketball at that level," another person added.

"He hoops like a football player. 😂 He picked the right sport," another person pointed out.

Most fans were impressed, particularly at how high DeJean could jump.

"Damn that boy got ups," one said.

"Guy has some vertical! Dayum," another fan added.

"That vert gotta be mid 40’s. Reminds me of @pconnaughton," another said.

DeJean celebrated his 22nd birthday on Sunday in style. He recorded six total tackles, intercepted Patrick Mahomes' pass, and returned it for a touchdown.

Cooper DeJean had plenty of athletic achievements in high school

Before winning Super Bowl LIX with the Philadelphia Eagles, Cooper DeJean led OABCIG High School to an Iowa state title as a quarterback.

During that game, he recorded two tackles, completed two passes for 52 yards, rushed for 22 yards and scored two touchdowns with a two-point conversion.

As a senior, he passed for 3,447 yards and 35 touchdowns while rushing for 1,235 yards and 24 touchdowns.

A four-star basketball prospect, DeJean scored 1,832 career points, surpassing Harrison Barnes on Iowa's all-time scoring list. He was also the state's fastest 100-meter runner and had the sixth-best long jump.

Despite his athletic achievements, DeJean received limited college offers. He chose to play defense at Iowa over playing quarterback at South Dakota State.

The Eagles selected him 40th overall in the 2024 NFL draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback