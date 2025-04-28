"This list is obvious troll": Hoops fans unimpressed with final 2025 Class boys high school basketball rankings by recruiting analyst

With the 2024-2025 season now over, On3 released its final update to the 2025 Class boys high school basketball rankings Monday via X. While AJ Dybantsa is still ranked No. 1, Cameron Boozer fell to No. 4 while Nate Ament went up to No. 2. Darryn Peterson, who is 247Sports' No. 1 prospect, remained at No. 3.

The list also saw Caleb Wilson, Chris Cenac, Tounde Yessoufou and Brayden Burries move up the 2025 Class boys high school basketball rankings. However, Boozer's two-spot drop surprised many, despite leading Columbus to its first-ever Chipotle National Championship and being the No. 1-ranked high school boys' team in the country.

Fans then expressed their displeasure with these new rankings:

"This list is obvious troll," stated one commenter.

"Unless Ament adds 30lbs by October he won’t be a factor in CBB. Now 5 yrs from now when he’s in the NBA he may be one of the better players on this list. I can promise you if Scheyer thought differently he would have closed the deal." another commenter added.

"Cameron Boozer is the most complete player in this class! At the moment, I’d choose him #1 overall. I saw he and AJ at the Peach Jam last summer and he was the best player there the whole week." another commenter pointed out.

The new 2025 Class boys high school basketball rankings by On3 received even more ridicule as Meleek Thomas and Darius Acuff Jr. were both left out of the Top 15. They also questioned why Ament was placed ahead of both Peterson and Boozer.

"So arkansas signs 2 top 10 players and they magically get worse? Make it make sense," said one fan regarding Meleek Thomas and Darius Acuff Jr.

"Ament ahead of Darryn & Boozer? Based on what potential cause it can’t be production and accolades," another fan added.

"Boozer at 4 is ridiculous," another commenter lamented.

On3 explains its new 2025 Class boys high school basketball rankings

As to why their new 2025 Class boys high school basketball rankings were in that order, On3 admitted that for No. 1, it was "too hard to ignore" the ceiling of AJ Dybantsa and that there was a "lengthy discussion" regarding where Nos. 2-6 would go.

On3 stated that they had an "open dialogue" with multiple NBA scouts about the rankings below Dybantsa, and they agreed that Ament should be No. 2, Peterson the No. 3, Boozer falling to No. 4, Wilson being the No. 5 and Chris Cenac being the No. 6.

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More