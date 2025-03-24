"This is the one Michigan nation has been waiting on": Fans react as 11-time Pro Bowler Larry Fitzgerald's son receives Wolverines offer

Four-star wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald, the son of future NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver and 11-time Pro Bowler Larry Fitzgerald, is one of the top prospects in the 2026 class. The Brophy College Preparatory (Arizona) standout was in Michigan for a visit on Saturday and left Sherrone Moore's program with an offer.

Ad

Wolverines wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy extended the scholarship, and Fitzgerald shared the news on X, writing:

"After a great conversation with Coach @19Bellamy , I’m honored and excited to announce that I have received an offer from the University of Michigan! #bst #agtg."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans flocked to social media to react to this offer:

"This is the one Michigan nation has been waiting on and knew it was coming!! We would love for you to join the Michigan family and teach your dreams both in and off the field in Ann Arbor! Come be great!!" one wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"ATTA BOY 👊💛💙," one wrote.

"Hail yessssssss," one wrote.

Michigan secured the nation's No. 1 recruit and five-star quarterback, Bryce Underwood, in the 2025 class.

"Please go blue!" one wrote.

"Underwood to Fitzgerald would be a sight to see," one wrote.

"Go Blue Devin!!!!" one wrote.

Fitzgerald's in-state programs, such as Arizona and Arizona State, alongside Duke, Florida State, and Pittsburgh, are in the race. However, his recruitment remains in the early stages.

Ad

What potential does Devin Fitzgerald bring to Michigan?

As a junior in the 2024 season, Devin Fitzgerald recorded 52 receptions for 720 yards and nine touchdowns, leading Brophy College Preparatory to a 10-3 record. He is a three-star wide receiver as per On3, but Rivals lists him as a four-star prospect, placing him as the No. 55 wide receiver in the 2026 class.

“He came on strong and turned into one of the best receivers in the state of Arizona,” Brophy coach Jason Jewell told the Irish Sports Daily. “He's got hands, hands, hands, hands, just like his dad.”

Ad

Besides his athleticism, Hewell raved about Fitzgerald’s excellent work ethic:

“He's made tremendous progress in the last year; changed his body and was an impact player for us as a junior where he was a spot player for us as a sophomore," Jewell said.

Devin Fitzgerald can be a big addition to Michigan's 2026 class, which has three committed players so far. The cycle already holds commitment from a wide receiver in three-star prospect Jaylen Pile.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback