"This cannot be real!": Hoops fans react to 2x FIBA gold medalist Hailee Swain's performance in 89 points blowout victory over opponents 

Hailee Swain, the No. 8 recruit in the Class of 2025 committed to the Stanford Cardinals on Sep. 22, 2022, according to On3. While she will join coach Kate Paye's team next season, she continues to display dominant performances for Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Atlanta, GA).

However, their game against the Therrell Panthers on Thursday ended in a blowout 94-5 win, with Swain recording 30 points. Famous basketball page Overtime Select shared highlights of the match on their Instagram page as Swain was seen converting layups and shooting from beyond the arc:

Trending

Hoops fans were amazed by the scoreline and took to the comments section to share their reactions:

Hoops fans react to 2x FIBA gold medalist Hailee Swain's performance in 89 points blowout victory over opponents

"This cannot be real! Ain’t no way this is real! 😂😂," a fan said.

"DES BLOWOUTS ARE GETTIN CRAZYY🔥," another fan said.

"Un freaking believable," one fan said.

Other fans joined the comment section to talk about the Panthers' defense and more:

Hoops fans react to 2x FIBA gold medalist Hailee Swain's performance in 89 points blowout victory over opponents

"They’re not even playing defense 😂," a fan said.

"lol anybody could drop 30 when the defense looks like they waiting for the bus lol," another fan said

"Dang 😐. Well Ireland wbb lost by 101 points. So this is kinda better 😂," a fan said.

Where does Hailee Swain's HS sit after this performance?

The blowout win bumped Holy Innocents Episcopal's record to 18-5 overall. Furthermore, they are unbeaten in the AA Region 5 League with a 7-0 record.

However, for the Panthers, this loss reduced them to a 9-10 overall record. They also sit four positions below the Golden Bears in the AA Region 5 with a 6-7 record in the league.

Swain, who ranks No. 3 in the point guard position and No. 1 in Georgia, was selected for the 2025 Girls McDonald's All-American Game to be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Apr. 1. She will play alongside top prospects, including ZaKiyah Johnson, Aaliyah Crump and more in the East team.

Hailee Swain will be joined by Lara Somfai and Alex Eschmeyer at the Cardinals next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback