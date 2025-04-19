"This s**t should not be happening in high school": Fans react as four-star Alabama target sparks a $750K NIL controversy

Four-star edge rusher Cam Pritchett remains a top in-state target for Alabama in the 2027 class. Despite receiving a massive $750,000 transfer offer from a prominent collective in a state where high school athletes can earn money through NIL deals, the sophomore turned it down to stay at powerhouse Thompson High School.

Since NIL deals are still prohibited for high school athletes in Alabama, Pritchett's decision meant passing up not only the transfer money but also several potential NIL endorsements.

In an interview with 5 Star Football Recruiting, Pritchett opened up about his decision.

“First of all, I am so blessed and grateful to even be considered in that way," Pritchett said on Saturday. "It’s really an honor and privilege that I do not take lightly or for granted. Having said that, I truly believe that God has a plan for my career and for my life as long as I allow Him to guide my path. It’s important to me that my legacy is built on integrity, hard work, passion, and faith. I want to do that at Thompson."

The situation has reignited debates about NIL's impact on the purity of college sports. Last year, five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood's hard commitment to LSU was swayed away by a big NIL deal from Michigan. Fans are outraged, saying these types of offers are ruining the game at its foundational levels.

"This s**t should not be happening in high school. Sports are ruined. F this," a fan wrote.

"Disgusting that there is. Collective set up to even make this offer! BTW what school was he supposed to transfer to if he took the money?" one wrote.

"Everything that’s wrong with college football today. Hope he does not go. High school football being poisoned now," another fan wrote.

Pritchett’s decision reportedly came after long discussions with his family, coaches and personal coach Isaac Hadac.

"Honor, self respect, loyalty, legacy, and character over the 💵🫡 bro will be more than financially secure in his future!" one fan commented.

"I think he will be just fine.. It shows a lot of self confidence and maturity to make a decision like that at his age," another fan commented.

"Love seeing a player actually want to stay with his school, teammates, and coaches. Respect," a fan said.

As a sophomore in the 2024 season, Pritchett made 78 tackles (15 for loss), 6.5 sacks and six quarterback hurries.

Alabama remains the frontrunner in Cam Pritchett's recruitment

Alabama was one of the early schools to recognize Cam Pritchett's talent and offered him on Dec. 14, 2023.

"My first initial thought was wow,” Pritchett said after receiving the offer, via Touchdown Alabama. “All I could do was thank God. It’s a very good program. Alabama produces the most NFL players in the sec and everyday at practice, the players go against some of the best of the best.”

Pritchett is nowhere near his commitment, but Alabama is considered the leader by On3, with the Crimson Tide having the best odds in his recruitment at 20.9%. Kalen DeBoer and Co. already have two committed players in the 2027 class.

