A recruiting expert has predicted that four-star cornerback prospect Jaelen Waters will commit to the Miami Hurricanes after decommitting from Florida over the weekend. Recruiting expert Izubee Charles made this prediction while appearing on On3's football recruiting show, "The Inside Scoop with Josh Newberg."

He said (1:02):

“I think the Harris move was kind of that final nail in the coffin for the Gators. Since the start of the year, Miami is really turning up for Jaelen Waters who's been down to campus two times in the last two months. So I do think this is something that's going to happen rather sooner than later."

Dissecting Miami’s emergence as the leading contender for Jaelen Waters

Jaelen Waters, a product of Armwood High School in Seffner, Florida, announced the withdrawal of his commitment from the Gators on Saturday. Just days after, Florida's in-state rivals, the Hurricanes, are emerging as the leading destination for the standout cornerback. Waters is an in-state blue-chip talent and is thus a great candidate for recruitment by both programs.

However, the odds currently seem to be in favor of coach Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes. But as there is no smoke without fire, the change in dynamics has been attributed to an earlier switch between the two programs. That switch involved assistant coach Will Harris who left Florida to join the Hurricanes.

Harris, who was involved in the Gators’ recruitment of Waters, has developed a close relationship with the cornerback over time. He is seen as the influence behind the prospect's decision to jilt the Gators over the weekend. He is also being cited as a major factor in the projection of the Hurricanes as the next destination for him.

However, despite his previous commitment to the Gators, Waters has always been open to the idea of getting recruited by the Hurricanes. He placed the program alongside the Gators as his favorites in a January interview:

“Florida and Miami are two home schools for me because I live in Florida. They're always pushing for me. It is Miami, the coaches want me there and it is always great to be around the people at Miami.”

Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 180 pounds, Waters is the No. 120 overall prospect in the 2026 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking. He is also the No. 11 cornerback nationally.

