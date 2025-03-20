"This is my State, I never lost in here": LSU signee ZaKiyah Johnson makes a bold statement as she wins 4th straight high school state championship  

ZaKiyah Johnson, an LSU signee and the No. 7 player in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), led her school, Sacred Hearts Valkyries, to a 65-60 victory over George Rogers Clark in the 2025 KHSAA High School Girls Basketball Playoff (Kentucky) Championship on Saturday.

This marked Johnson's fourth straight high school state championship title. The popular basketball page Ball is life Women's Basketball took to Instagram to share highlights of Johnson's final game. In the video, she is seen muscling her way to the paint and also converting shots off the dribble and from beyond the arc. She also had a message:

"This is my State, I never lost in here and this is my sh*t," Johnson said to the camera.

"🚨Did someone say 5-Peat? 👀 Zakiyah Johnson went crazy during the playoffs and wins ANOTHER State Championship! 🔥🔥" the post was captioned.

In the first round of the tournament, the Valkyries secured an easy 71-25 win against Johnson Central on Mar. 12. They sealed a 78-61 win in the quarterfinals against Cooper on Friday to enter the semifinal, where they faced Danville Christian Academy on Saturday.

After a 60-44 win against Danville, the Valkyries won the championship against George Rogers Clark. ZaKiyah also led her school to a 36-3 overall record and an unbeaten 3-0 record in the Kentucky Section District 27 Basketball League, where they sit above Seneca, Atherton, Highlands Latin and Waggener.

Johnson has played 149 matches for Sacred Heart and averaged 20.1 points, 3.7 assists, 7.7 rebounds, 2.1 steals and one block per contest. This season, Johnson played 37 games, posting averages of 21.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 3.8 apg, 2.4 spg and 1.1 bpg in 25.7 mpg.

Her best season was her sophomore year where she scored 22.4 points, grabbed 8.2 rebounds, dished out 3.6 assists, stole the ball twice and had 1.1 blocks in 27.4 minutes per game in 38 matches.

Why did ZaKiyah Johnson choose LSU?

Ranked at the fourth spot in the shooting guard position and first in Kentucky, Johnson received offers from top programs across the nation. These included Kentucky, Louisville, Tennessee and Arizona, among others.

She took two official visits to LSU and Kentucky and two unofficial visits to Louisville and Tennessee before signing with the Tigers on Nov. 3 last year. She also talked about her decision with On3:

“I’m definitely really close with all the staff there,” Johnson told On3. “They’re really energetic and I like that. I’m an energetic person too – I’m very social – so I think we click there. The fact that we can have long conversations is good for me.”

Johnson will be joined by Divine Bourrage, Bella Hines and Grace Knox at Kim Mulkey's team next season.

