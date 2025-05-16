“This what y'all wanted to see!” – Jason Crowe Jr. gets hyped as Tyran Stokes announces returns to AAU basketball

Jason Crowe Jr. will enter the senior year of his high school basketball career next season. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard shared a post by the famous basketball page "League Ready" on Thursday, showing the Oakland Soldiers' "Big Three" with a picture of the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025, Tyran Stokes and Compass Prep point guard Kalek House.

Ad

"This what yall wanted to see," Crowe Jr. captioned his story.

Jason Crowe Jr. gets hyped as Tyran Stokes announces returns to AAU basketball (Image: IG/

Here's the original post:

Ad

Trending

Ad

"Tyran Stokes will run with Oakland Soldiers this weekend in Memphis 😳," the post was captioned.

Tyran Stokes announced his return to AAU Basketball on Thursday.

Crowe Jr., who will enter his senior year at Inglewood, led the school to a 26-7 overall and an unbeaten 7-0 record in the California Southern Section Ocean Basketball League, where they finished in No. 1 place.

He averaged 35.3 points, 6.1 assists, four rebounds, 3.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per contest in 27 games last season for Inglewoo.

Ad

In the 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championships (California), the Sentinals secured an 80-69 win against Westlake in the first round on Feb. 12. However, they were knocked out in the second round after a tight 71-69 loss against Windward on Feb. 14.

Jason Crowe Jr.'s Oakland Soldiers also played in the Nike EYBL. In their match against Team Final on Apr. 28, the shooting guard scored 28 points. He signed with the team in December and the news was shared by the official page of Oakland Soldiers with the caption:

Ad

"Merry Christmas from the Soldiers family to yours! 🎄 We’re also thrilled to announce our newest player, @jasoncrowejr—welcome to the fold! 🤝🏽🫡 #OfficialOaklandSoldiers," the caption read.

Ad

USC Trojans lead the race to sign Jason Crowe Jr.

The Class of 2026 recruit has received interest from over 15 programs across the nation. These include offers from top colleges, including Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Oregon Ducks, New Mexico State Aggies, Florida State Seminoles and the Louisville Cardinals, among others.

However, according to On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine, USC has a 53.0% chance of signing Crowe Jr. After them, UCLA has a 4.2% prediction and California State University, Long Beach, has a 3.6% chance. The rest of the programs have been given a 3.0% prediction to land Jason Crowe Jr.

Crowe Jr. still has another year to decide on his collegiate career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More