Three-star DB Swayde Griffin flips his commitment from Texas Tech to Arizona: Reports

Lago Vista High School standout Swayde Griffin has flipped his commitment from Texas Tech to the Arizona Wildcats. It marks the three-star athlete as the fourth defensive back in Arizona's 2025 class and the fifth recruit from Texas.

Griffin initially pledged to Texas Tech on June 10 and became the Red Raiders’ 13th addition to their 2025 class. This early connection, with Texas Tech being his first offer, seemed promising.

But an official visit to Brent Brennan's Arizona swayed his decision, leading to a commitment flip late Sunday night. This change comes just two weeks after his initial commitment to the Red Raiders.

Griffin’s talent is well-documented at Lago Vista High School in Lago Vista, Texas, a suburb of Austin. As a junior, he secured the Texas 4A 110-meter hurdles championship with a wind-aided time of 13.75 seconds. His track prowess continued into the spring of 2024, where he recorded a wind-aided 13.68 seconds.

Griffin is the son of former Texas defensive back Cedric Griffin, who played for Arizona defensive coordinator Duane Akina at Texas. Griffin played for the national championship team that secured a final second win (38-41) against the USC Trojans in the 2006 Rose Bowl. He went on to have a successful NFL career and spent seven years in the league.

Arizona's 2025 class gains momentum with Swayde Griffin's flip

Swayde Griffin's commitment marks the third major flip for Arizona, joining in-state corner Dajon Hinton and quarterback Robert McDaniel.

According to the On3 Industry Ranking, Griffin is listed as the No. 882 overall prospect in the nation, the No. 79 cornerback, and the No. 140 recruit in Texas for the 2025 class. 247 Sports ranks him slightly higher, placing him as the No. 78 cornerback and the No. 136 recruit from Texas.

This past Saturday was particularly a big one for the Wildcats, as they secured commitments from four prospects, including Swayde Griffin. Besides him, three-star Texas safety Allen Gant, three-star California offensive lineman Sione Tohi, and fellow flip Dajon Hinton also pledged to the program.

The Wildcats' 2025 class now boasts 11 public commitments, and this influx of talent has seen the program's national ranking improve to 65th, up from 70th, according to On3.

Within the Big 12, Arizona's class is currently ranked 13th. This group includes players such as Robert McDaniel, Kellan Ford, Wesley Yarbrough, Terry Shelton, Luke Haugo, Joshua Tuchek, Sean Robinson, and Allen Gant.