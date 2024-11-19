"Time for 14 to go ahead and play tennis": Hoops fans react to Carolina HS hoopers Trevor Best and Marcus Jackson dunking over one player thrice

Marcus Jackson and Trevor Best had a viral performance for Word of God Christian Academy in their loss against Hargrave Military Academy on Saturday. The two players played aggressively, and this was highlighted in an Instagram reel posted by Slam High School on Monday.

Word of God Christian Academy lost that game 50-42 but started it with an explosive first quarter. What got fans talking was how Marcus Jackson and Trevor Best repeatedly dunked over the same defender who wore the No. 14 jersey.

"Time for 14 to go ahead and play tennis," commented one person.

"Bruh got dunked on 3 times 😂😂😂," commented another.

"Nah three posters on the same dude is nasty 💀," wrote another commenter.

However, others defended the No. 14 player in the comments section, saying he did well in contesting every attempt. Others simply marveled at how much athleticism Word of God showed in that game.

"Props to 14 tho he ain’t scared I respect dat 🤷🏾‍♂️," commented one.

"14 contested every shot - I’d take him on my team," added another commenter.

"#14 the only one playing defense😂 the rest of them scared to jump," said another person.

Fans react to Word of God players slamming the ball on same defender thrice (Source: Instagram/slam_hs)

Marcus Jackson is a top 100 four-star center from Raleigh, North Carolina. He is ranked No. 65 overall, the No. 8 center in the Class of 2025 and the No. 4 player in North Carolina. Meanwhile, Trevor Best is an unranked prospect but has already committed to the Hampton Pirates.

Marcus Jackson decommitted from Maryland earlier in November

Marcus Jackson made headlines in Maryland after he decommitted from the school on Nov. 11. This was only a verbal commitment, and he had not signed anything yet, so he was able to back out.

Had he stayed committed to Maryland, however, he would have been the school's highest-rated recruit from the Class of 2025 at No. 65. This leaves four-star combo guard Christian Jeffrey as the only player from the 2025 class left who has committed to Maryland.

The 6-foot-10 center averaged 15 points, eight rebounds and two blocks per game over last summer's UAA Finals win with Team Thrill. He has been described as a "long and athletic lefty big man with some developing face-up skill" by 247Sports' Adam Finklestein.

