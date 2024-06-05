"To see so much Auburn basketball was just intriguing"- 5-star prospect Meleek Thomas makes impressive remarks for Bruce Pearl's team

Five-star shooting guard Meleek Thomas recently visited Auburn and came away impressed by Bruce Pearl's commitment to winning and the university's culture.

Thomas is fresh off a Pennsylvania state championship victory with Pittsburgh's Lincoln Park Performing Arts School. He also led his New Heights Lightning team to a Peach Jam berth, averaging 20.3 points per game.

In an interview with On3's Jamie Shaw, Thomas expressed his admiration for Auburn's tight-knit community:

“I never really heard much of them growing up unless they had a big player, but they’re really a family down there. The players, the staff, the fans, everyone is just one. I never knew that,” Thomas shared.

“When I went down there, everything was just ‘Auburn basketball, Auburn basketball’. And they’re known for football, so to go down there and see so much Auburn basketball was just intriguing.”

During his visit to Auburn, Thomas watched the team play LSU at home and was impressed by the lively atmosphere.

“The atmosphere for that game was just crazy. People were everywhere and it was Auburn everything,” he said.

He observed that Auburn's style of play allowed guards to excel within the game's flow:

“They let their guards rock. Everyone gets into it within the flow of the game. I didn’t see one player killing, but one player could have killed. It’s like whichever player got their night, they had their night. That is what I saw at Auburn, and I enjoyed it.”

Meleek Thomas is regarded as one of the best scorers in his class. Currently the top-rated combo guard in the 2025 recruiting class, he boasts a 0.9976 rating according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Meleek Thomas sets official visit dates with Arkansas and Connecticut

Currently the No. 9 overall player in the 2025 class, Thomas has confirmed his official visit dates with Arkansas and Connecticut. He will be in Fayetteville from June 25-27 to meet with John Calipari and the Razorbacks. Prior to the much-anticipated visit, he will be in Connecticut from June 19-21.

The Pittsburgh native announced Arkansas' scholarship offer on April 19 and has maintained regular contact with the Razorbacks' coaching staff. Calipari and Arkansas are seriously pursuing Thomas. Alongside Arkansas and Connecticut, Thomas is being pursued by Auburn, Indiana, Illinois, Kansas, Miami, and others. He has also undertaken unofficial visits to Pittsburgh, Penn State, and Villanova.

In an interview with On3’s Jamie Shaw, Thomas reflected on his evolving game:

“I’m already a three-level scorer, but I’m seeing my teammates better when they’re cutting for the ball,” Thomas said. “I’m getting to my spots better and scoring easier now. Playing 17u only makes me better. These guys are all going to college next year, so playing up against them improves my game,"

Meleek Thomas will be the second 2025 prospect to visit Arkansas since Calipari's tenure began, following the visit of highly-touted guard prospect Darius Acuff Jr. in May. The Razorbacks currently have no commitments for 2025, but that is expected to change as the summer progresses.