"Tom Izzo disasterclass": Hoops fans react as former UConn signee Darius Adams commits to Maryland over MSU

Darius Adams, the No. 20 recruit in the Class of 2025, as per On3's Industry rankings, committed to the Maryland Terrapins after being released from the UConn Huskies.

Ad

On Wednesday, the news was shared on Instagram in a collaborative post with On3's Joe Tipton.

"Top-20 recruit Darius Adams, a former UConn signee, has committed to Maryland, he tells @on3recruits 🐢The 6-5 Shooting Guard is a McDonalds All-American. Also considered Georgetown, Michigan State, and Tennessee. Strong pickup for Buzz Williams," the post was captioned.

Ad

Trending

Hoops fans were not happy with Michigan State University basketball head coach Tom Izzo as he failed to land Adams and shared their reactions in the comment section:

Hoops fans react as former UConn signee Darius Adams commits to Maryland over MSU

"Tom Izzo disasterclass…old man refuses to pick up the check book," commented a fan.

Ad

Another fan added, "Waiting for a 20 minute rant on how MSU blew it by Carter and Greg on the Sleepers Channel 😂."

"Izzo and MSU stuffed in a locker again 😂😂😂," a fan commented.

A fan added two comments, "Congrats on the horrible decision," "Tom Izzo is done."

Tennessee signee Nate Ament, UConn signee Eric Reibe and more hoops fans react as former UConn signee Darius Adams commits to Maryland over MSU:

Ad

Tennessee signee Nate Ament, UConn signee Eric Reibe and more hoops fans react as former UConn signee Darius Adams commits to Maryland over MSU

"Daaaamnn michigan really missed out on a gem, this would've been such a great signing for izzo, how did he mess this up man? well i guess if not msu it had to be Maryland, no doubt about it, cant wait to see him turt next season," commented a fan.

Ad

A fan added, "Why got msu when you can lose to them instead!"

"Goodluck brodie🥺," Eric Reibe commented.

Nate Ament also commented, ''Congrats fam🔥."

"I like this move better for u no cap," commented a fan.

Why did Darius Adams choose Maryland?

Adams ranks sixth in the shooting guard position and second in Indiana. He received offers from 23 programs, including the Tennessee Volunteers, NC State Wolfpack and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, among others.

Ad

He spoke to On3 about his decision:

“Buzz Williams is known for winning at every different program he goes to. He’s develops guards and has off court relationships with his players. Maryland has a great history of basketball and can’t wait to show the fans what I’m going to bring to the table!”

Adams is the only player signed by Maryland from the 2025 Class.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More