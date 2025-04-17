Isiah Harwell, the No. 13 recruit in the class of 2025, according to On3’s Industry Rankings, capped off an impressive high school basketball career at Wasatch Academy. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard will join the Houston Cougars next season.

Harwell appeared elated by South Carolina Gamecocks forward Collin Murray-Boyles’ decision to declare for the 2025 NBA Draft. Murray-Boyles shared a heartfelt message for South Carolina in an Instagram post, which Harwell re-shared on his story with a five-word reaction:

"YES CMB I LOVE ITTTT," Harwell wrote, tagging Murray-Boyles.

Top-15 high school recruit Isiah Harwell shares 5-word reaction to South Carolina star declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft (Image: IG/ Isiah Harwell)

Here's the original post by the forward:

In his post, Murray-Boyles thanked the city of Columbia and the Gamecocks for "shaping me into basketball and most importantly, the person I am today."

"South Carolina will always be home! I couldnt have gotten here without everyone who has been in my corner since day one. With excitement and motivation, I would like to announce that I am declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft,'' Collin Murray-Boyles said.

Murray-Boyles, a sophomore, started all 32 games for South Carolina this season, averaging 16.9 points on 59.0% shooting, including 23.1% from 3-point range. He also averaged 7.1 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 1.2 blocks and 1.2 assists per game.

In his freshman campaign, he started 19 of 28 games and posted averages of 10.4 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.0 spg and 1.0 bpg.

Isiah Harwell caps off a stellar High School basketball career

Isiah Harwell led Wasatch Academy to a 25-5 overall record and an 8-2 mark in the Florida Section of the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.

The McDonald’s All-American ranks No. 13 nationally, No. 5 among shooting guards, and No. 2 in Utah, per On3’s Industry Rankings. Before committing to Houston on Sept. 12, he took official visits to Gonzaga (Feb. 2), California (June 25), Houston (Aug. 22), and Texas (Aug. 30).

Over two seasons at Wasatch Academy, Harwell averaged 14.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.4 apg, 0.8 spg and 0.6 bpg in 19 games, according to MaxPreps.

Harwell will be joined at Houston next season by fellow recruits Chris Cenac, Kingston Flemming and Bryce Jackson.

