Top-20 recruit Darius Adams backs out of his commitment to Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies

Darius Adams, the No. 18 recruit in the Class of 2025 (according to On3's Industry Rankings), committed to Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies on September last year. However, the 6-foot-4 shooting guard has rescinded his commitment, as per On3's Joe Tipton.

Tipton shared the news on his official Instagram page on Saturday:

"Top-20 recruit Darius Adams, a McDonalds All-American, has requested his release from UConn and will reopen his recruitment, he tells @on3recruits 👀The 6-5 Shooting Guard originally chose the Huskies over Michigan State and Tennessee but his recruitment will now be wide open," the post was captioned.

Adams, who also played at the McDonald's All-American Game, played for Manasquan High School before transferring to La Lumiere last year. This season, the Lakers finished with a 15-13 overall record and a 2-5 record in the Nike Elite Basketball League, where they sit at the 11th spot.

La Lumiere Head Coach Pat Holmes spoke to ESPN's Paul Biancardi about the type of player Adams is:

"Darius is a high-level guard who impacts the game in a variety of ways," said Holmes. "A true three-level scorer, Darius has the ability to score off the bounce and off the catch. His scoring prowess and shot creation does a great job of setting up his opportunities to facilitate for teammates."

Holmes also commended his defensive abilities:

"Defensively, Darius will compete with the best of them. He has an edge and toughness to his game that translates to every level of basketball, and I think it's why teammates love playing with him."

The Huskies rank in the 14th spot in On3's Commitment Ranks. They have signed three players from the 2025 Class, with the four-star center from The Bullis School, Eric Reibe, signing on Oct. 16.

They also signed a five-star shooting guard from Greenfield-Central, Braylon Mullins, on Oct. 23 and a three-star small forward from the NBA Global Academy, Jacob Furphy, on Oct. 29.

Where can we see Darius Adams next season?

Darius Adams ranks in the seventh spot in the shooting guard position and second in Indiana. The 6-foot-4 guard has taken official visits to NC State on Sep. 6, Tennessee Volunteers on Sep. 13, UConn on Sep. 18 and Michigan State Spartans on Sep. 20.

According to On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine, the Spartans have the highest chance of signing Adams with a 5.9% prediction, Volunteers with a 4.0% chance and the Wolfpack with a 2.5% probability.

