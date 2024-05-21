Top 2025 class prospect Travis Smith Jr. targets 4 SEC schools ahead of senior season

Travis Smith Jr., a standout 4-star wide receiver from Westlake High School in Atlanta, Georgia, has narrowed his college choices to four SEC powerhouses.

Smith plans to announce his college commitment on July 13, ahead of his senior season, a strategy he shared with Chad Simmons of On3. This early commitment will allow him to focus on his final high school season without the distraction of the recruiting process.

The wide receiver will decide his ultimate destination of Auburn, Georgia, Alabama or Tennessee.

Smith is ranked as the No. 10 wide receiver in the 2025 class by On3 and is the No. 11 overall recruit from Georgia. In his sophomore year, he caught 45 passes for 443 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 12.7 yards per catch. This performance helped Choctaw County reach the third round of Mississippi’s 2A playoffs.

Smith's performance was excellent in his freshman year as well. He recorded 31 receptions for 569 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 18.4 yards per catch, along with contributing 14 tackles on defense.

Travis Smith Jr.'s recruitment heats up with visits to top SEC programs

Travis Smith Jr.'s recent trip to the University of Georgia on March 18 was a resounding success. While in Athens, he bonded with Marcus Harris and CJ Wiley, two key targets for Georgia in the class of 2025. His relationship with Georgia's wide receiver coach, James Coley, has also blossomed.

"He’s a great guy," Smith shared via Dawg Nation. "Loves food. We always talk about our favorite dishes while we are eating."

Auburn also left a mark on Smith during his March visit. The coaching style of Auburn's wide receiver coach, Marcus Davis, particularly impressed him.

"I loved it," Smith told Auburn Wire. "The way those guys coach, it’s very high intensity, but graceful as well. Just seeing those guys, it was just back and forth with defense and offense. Seeing the way they compete."

Smith is set to return to Auburn for an official visit on June 7.

Alabama has remained a strong contender since offering Smith a scholarship during Junior Day in February. Smith and Coach JaMarcus Shephard had an in-depth conversation, which Smith described as intellectually stimulating.

"Coach Shephard and I sat for an hour after Junior Day and really got a chance to pick each other’s brain," Smith told Touchdown Alabama. "He is very intelligent in terms of bringing the best out of his receivers and preparing them for the next level."

Smith’s official visit to Alabama is scheduled for June 14, 2024.

Tennessee has also made a significant impression on Smith. The Vols offered him a scholarship on September 5, 2023, and he has visited Knoxville multiple times since.

Although inclement weather prevented him from attending a Junior Day event, Tennessee's head coach, Josh Heupel, made a personal visit to check on Smith. His unofficial visits have steadily improved his opinion of the program.

"My first trip to Knoxville definitely helped them," Smith told 247 Sports.

The wide receiver will officially visit Tennessee on June 21.