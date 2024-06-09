Top 2025 class WR Malik Clark shortlists 5 schools before making his official commitment: REPORT

Four-star wide receiver Malik Clark from South Carolina has broken down his top five schools with On3's Steve Witfong. Clark joins several top prospects from the 2025 recruitment class who have either declared their commitment or narrowed down their list in the last few days.

Clark is the No. 2 recruit in the state of South Carolina, the No. 36 wide receiver in the country, and the No. 247 prospect overall, according to the On3 Industry ranking. 247 Sports ranks him as the No. 2 recruit in South Carolina, the No. 22 receiver in the country, and the No. 209 prospect overall.

Clark revealed to Witfong that he is considering Auburn, Florida State, NC State, North Carolina, and South Carolina for his final destination.

Trending

Expand Tweet

South Carolina appears to be leading the pack in Clark's recruitment journey, and they also secured his first official visit.

“South Carolina since it was my first but I’m still open as can be,” Clark said (via On3).

Receiver Coach Mike Furrey and South Carolina identified Clark as their top target, and the wide receiver also acknowledged the program's efforts in making him feel like a priority.

“I think it’s a big part. They let me know that I’m No. 1 on their board, they let me know that I’m wanted, and that they feel like they’re the best place to help me reach the potential that they think I got.”

Clark's visit to North Carolina this weekend also suggests a strong interest in the Tar Heels, and he has expressed confidence in his relationship with coach Lonnie Galloway.

“Coach (Lonnie) Galloway and I have the best relationship."

Malik Clark caught 46 passes for 800 yards and 9 touchdowns as a junior at Rock Hill in 2023. He was an All-Herald second-team selection this past season.

Malik Clark's upcoming official visits

Malik Clark has a busy month in June, as he still has two more official visits scheduled. He will be in Florida State on June 14 to learn more about the program.

“Me and Coach Ryan Bartow have been in touch for a while,” Clark said (via On3). “Wanna learn more on the OV about the program and I always loved the ideal of playing for them.”

Following his visit to Florida State, Clark is set to visit NC State on June 21. He has high praise for the stability within the coaching staff and sees NC State as a promising contender for his talents.

“The stability with their head coach. Kevin C(oncepcion) was an All-American freshman so I know if I can be the best me I could get on the field early.”

Recruitment analysts predict the South Carolina native will stay close to home with South Carolina, NC State, and North Carolina, vying for his services. Malik Clark revealed he would try to make his decision as early as mid-July.