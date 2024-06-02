Top 2026 class CB Tyler Atkinson receives offer from Dabo Swinney's Clemson ahead of upcoming football season

Head coach Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers tapped into a familiar recruiting pipeline by approaching one of the top recruits in the 2026 class, Tyler Atkinson. The Grayson (GA) five-star linebacker shared the news on Saturday morning.

"I'm super blessed & excited to have earned an offer from, Clemson University."

Tyler Atkinson previously visited Clemson for the Florida State game last year and described the experience as leaving a "strong impression." Before the offer, he said that a Clemson offer would "mean a lot" to him as it would provide him with a clearer understanding of how he might fit into their program.

Clemson's offer is part of their strategy to secure high-caliber recruits early. Atkinson's is one of four early 2026 offers reported by the program. He joins four-star prospects such as cornerback Samari Matthews, defensive lineman Deuce Geralds and defensive tackle Bryce Perry-Wright.

Atkinson received his first collegiate offer as an eighth grader, and his potential has only continued to rise, making him one of the most sought-after players in his class. This offer from Clemson is his 49th reported offer.

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, the young star ranked as the No. 1 linebacker and No. 8 overall player in the 2026 class. He is also a unanimous Top 16 prospect among ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals.

Tyler Atkinson holds Clemson in high regard

Tyler Atkinson released his top 10 college choices in September 2023 with Clemson proudly making the list. He announced that he would limit his focus to Florida State, Georgia, Clemson, North Carolina, LSU, Alabama, Texas, Auburn, Ohio State and Tennessee.

The linebacker also provided more insight into where the Tigers stood in his recruitment process before they even offered him.

“Clemson is still a high option. I have them in my top 10 without an offer because I like how they play their LBs and the defensive schemes. The culture of Clemson stands out a lot also,” Atkinson told The Clemson Insider.

Following his visit to the program last year, Tyler Atkinson was impressed by their coaching staff.

"Coach Conn is awesome. He is a Grayson legend. I live in his field house. Coach Goodwin loves to talk ball like I do, and Coach Dabo is about business and stands by his players and staff. I like that."

In 2022, the linebacker earned recognition as a MaxPreps Freshman All-American after leading Grayson High School to a deep run in Georgia’s playoffs. He recorded 112 tackles, 22 tackles for a loss, 24 quarterback hurries, eight sacks and four pass breakups that season.