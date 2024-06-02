Top 2026 class prospect & 4-star QB Noah Grubbs commits to Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame

Lake Mary High School’s promising quarterback and top prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, Noah Grubbs, has officially committed to Notre Dame. The four-star recruit joins the Fighting Irish as the second commitment for the 2026 class, alongside wide receiver Dylan Faison from Boca Raton's Saint Andrew’s School.

The signal-caller made his commitment public following a heartfelt conversation with Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman. In his call, Grubbs expressed his deep connection to the school, saying (via On3):

"I want to let you know after all the visits and all the spring practices I went to, Notre Dame was the only place that left a special place in my heart. I’m ready to wrap my head around one school and one school only. I respectfully ask if you will take my commitment to Notre Dame.”

In response, Freeman said it would be an “absolute honor" for Notre Dame.

The commitment of Noah Grubbs is a big win for Freeman and the Fighting Irish, as they have been courting the quarterback since he worked out at a Notre Dame camp last summer. During this period, Grubbs has built strong relationships with both Freeman and quarterback coach Gino Guidugli.

“Coach Freeman, every time I'm there, I have a meeting with him. To be able to talk to a head coach from Notre Dame, not just about football but just about life in general is big.”

Grubbs announced his commitment ahead of Notre Dame’s Irish Invasion camp on June 2, and he provided his reasons behind this timing.

“I wanted to do it before the camp, so that when I’m there, I can help recruit in my class. I want it to be known that I’m committed. I want to get this class of ‘26 going.”

Noah Grubbs is the No. 106 overall prospect and the No. 9 quarterback in the nation in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. 247Sports ranked him as the No. 165 overall player in the country and the No. 11 quarterback in the nation.

Noah Grubbs aims for National Championship glory with Notre Dame

Noah Grubbs received offers from powerhouse programs like Florida, Florida State, and Ohio State, but he saw Notre Dame as the perfect platform to realize his dreams.

The Fighting Irish are currently riding high in the recruiting game, leading the class of 2025 rankings ahead of powerhouse programs like Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU, and USC. Grubbs is now aiming to bring a National Championship title back to South Bend.

“I want to bring it back to exactly where it was and be a National Championship team and I want to bring a National Championship to Notre Dame," Grubbs said via On3.

Noah Grubbs' incredible performance in high school shows he has the potential to reach his goals. In his sophomore season, the quarterback completed 208 passes on 354 attempts for 3,670 yards, along with 49 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also recorded four rushing touchdowns, leading Lake Mary to a 10-2 record.

Grubbs threw for 1,593 yards with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions as a freshman and is a player to look out for in the coming years.