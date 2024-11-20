Top 3 schools for elite LB Izayia Williams to the Class of 2026 ft. Florida

Four-star linebacker Izayia Williams is an emerging prospect in the Class of 2026. He committed to Florida State in September before reopening his recruitment this month. He initially committed to Louisville last year before decommitting in January. He later pledged to Syracuse in April and left the program in August.

This season, Williams has recorded 137 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, six sacks, five pass breakups and an interception for Tavares High School in Florida. On3 ranks him as the No. 94 prospect in the nation, the No. 6 linebacker in the 2026 class and the No. 18 recruit in Florida.

Williams' top eight schools are Miami, Florida, UCF, Alabama, LSU, Kentucky, USC and Maryland. Let's see which three programs have the most potential to secure the 6-foot-0.5, 200-pound LB's commitment.

Top 3 schools vying for Izayia Williams' commitment

#3. Alabama

Izayia Williams received an offer from Alabama on Oct. 7 after checking out the school on a trip. Talking with 247Sports, he praised the Crimson Tide football program, saying:

"Just the history there… just a great program."

Alabama's 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 39 in the nation, according to 247Sports. Williams, a Leesburg, Florida, native, also reportedly grew up as a fan of the Crimson Tide.

Despite having just one commitment in defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland, the Tide have been busy hosting recruits. This includes a wave of visitors for No. 9 Alabama’s 52-7 victory over Mercer on Saturday, featuring several 2026 prospects like wide receiver Brody Keefe, safety Kentavion Anderson, wide receiver Christian Ward and athlete Brylon Tubbs.

#2. Miami

The Miami Hurricanes have been a consistent presence in Izayia Williams' recruitment. When he decommitted from Syracuse, Miami was one of the schools in his top three, and they continue to be a strong contender for his services.

Miami has three committed players in its 2026 class, including linebacker Jordan Campbell, cornerback Camdin Portis and quarterback Dereon Coleman. The Canes' cycle, which witnessed the decommitment of three-star cornerback Ksani Jiles, ranks No. 12 in the nation.

The Hurricanes are also trending for multiple linebackers in the cycle, including Adam Balogoun-Ali from The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and Malik Morris from Lakeland High School in Florida.

#1. Florida

On3 gives Florida a 99.1% chance of securing Izayia Williams' commitment. Even before his commitment to the Seminoles two months ago, the Gators were considered leaders in his recruitment, but they missed out on him.

However, the Gators have every potential to secure Williams this time. Their 2026 class ranks No. 8 in the Southeastern Conference and No. 13 in the nation but lacks commitment from a linebacker prospect. The class has three committed players: Will Griffin, Devin Jackson and Jaelen Waters.

