Top Hoopers AJ Dybantsa, Nate Ament & Cayden Boozer weigh in on MVP race between Nikola Jokić and SGA

BYU Cougars signee AJ Dybantsa, Duke Blue Devils signee Cayden Boozer and Tennessee Volunteers signee Nate Ament were among the top high school prospects who gave their take on who should win the 2025 NBA MVP award between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic.

In a video uploaded by Bleacher Report Hoops on Wednesday, the top-rated players shared their opinions.

"Joker or SGA. Who you got winning MVP??" the caption read.

"Alright, I say I want Shai to win but it's very hard to deny Jokic's numbers, bro, he is OD, but Shai," Dybantsa said.

"I think Joker deserves it, but probably Shaii," Ament said.

"SGA," Kentucky Wildcats signee Jasper Johnson said.

"Shai, that boy tough," Baylor Bears signee Tounde Yessoufou said.

The son of the 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, Kiyan Anthony, also chose Gilgeous-Alexander, while Duke signee Cayden Boozer went with Jokic.

"I would personally pick Jokic, he's averaging a 30-point triple-double, which is insane, but obviously, there's gonna be a vote over fatigue since he has won it so many times," Cayden said. "So I have a feeling Shai's probably going to win it but I feel like Jokic deserves it more."

Cincinnati Bearcats signee Shon Abaev agreed with Cayden.

"I like Shai, but they're most likely to go with the Joker because Shai's still too young and stuff," Abaev said.

Class of 2026 prospect Tajh Ariza also chose the Thunder star.

Tounde Yessoufou, Boozer twins and more led Team Air to victory over AJ Dybantsa's Team Flight at the Jordan Brand Classic

The Jordan Brand Classic saw the top high school basketball prospects battle on April 18. Team Air, led by Cayden and Cameron Boozer, Tounde Yessoufou and Nate Ament, among others, secured a 141-124 win over Team Flight.

AJ Dybantsa recorded 25 points, nine rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes. He shot 10 of 19 from the field, including 2 of 7 from beyond the arc for Team Flight.

North Carolina Tar Heels signee Caleb Wilson finished as the top scorer for Team Air. He finished with 28 points on 13 of 14 shooting, with his only missed shot coming from behind the 3-point line.

The 6-foot-9 power forward also converted both his free throws and added six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 24 minutes.

